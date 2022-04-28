Jordan Peele Reveals Meaning Behind New Horror Film ‘NOPE’

*Jordan Peele hit up Cinemacon Wednesday for the Universal Pictures panel where he discussed his upcoming horror film “NOPE”.

“I love a rapt audience saying, ”Nope!’ or, ‘Get out the house!’ I love to encourage that interaction because that’s what’s giving the audience a unique experience,” Peele said. “Rollercoasters aren’t fun alone. Being scared isn’t fun alone. You need that energy.”

“Nope” was shot in 65mm in IMAX and stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, and follows “residents of a lonely gulch of inland California who “bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery,” per the film’s release, as reported by EW.

“This film is definitely a ride. The title speaks to the idea of being in tune with what the audience is thinking and feeling in the theater,” Peele continued. “I know a lot of people who say, when it’s a scary movie, they say, ‘Nope!’ Especially Black audiences, right? We love horror but there’s a skepticism.”

“Nope” is the follow-up to Peele’s 2019’s “Us”. The plot details for the project have remained under wraps since Peele announced the release date and shared the first poster back last July. The filmmaker introduced an extended trailer at CinemaCOn, which teased the possibility of aliens linked to the strange happenings in the town.

“What is so funny is I realized that when I started doing Nope, I went to Jordan Peele’s messages, for whatever reason why, and I see in the messages that I had messaged him a year ago saying, ‘Hey, it would be a dream to work with you. I would love to get the opportunity to maybe one day. Thank you for everything you’re doing.’ And then a year or two years later, I’m doing Nope,” said Palmer in an October interview with HollywoodLife.

“Nope” hits theaters on July 22. See the trailer below.