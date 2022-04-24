Sunday, April 24, 2022
Rose Rock Says Will Slapping Her Son Chris was Like SLAPPING HER | Watch

By Fisher Jack
Rose & Chris Rock (Getty)
*Chris Rock’s mother is breaking her silence on the Will Smith Oscars slap. In a new interview with South Carolina’s WIS 10 News, Chris’ mother, Rose Rock, a Carolina native, opens up about family life and her work as a motivational speaker, family and youth advocate and author.

Nearly a month ago, the Chris and Will confrontation went down at the Oscars and set the internet on fire for weeks to come. Will eventually apologized to Chris, but only after the Academy of Motion Pictures condemned him and threatened to revoke his ‘King Richard’ Best Actor award and remove him from the Academy. Chris remained silent while his brother Tony Rock slammed Will and his wife Jada at his own comedy show in Raleigh, North Carolina. Meanwhile, another Rock brother, Kenny, spoke out in his brother’s defense as well. Chris eventually broke his silence on the incident, but only to say that he’s not saying anything until someone cuts the check for the exclusive.

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Oscars in bgrd)
Now, Chris’ mother is opening up. She tells WIS 10 News, “[Chris] is doing well. Like he said, he’s still processing it, because that’s not something you expect. But my thing is, at the moment—and I told him, ‘You were standing squarely on the shoulders on Sidney Poitier–because that’s someone who we all look up to.” Ms. Rock goes on to say, “I told someone, ‘When Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. But, he really slapped me. Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me.”

