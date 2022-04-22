Diddy to Host/Executive Produce 2022 Billboard Music Awards

*Sean “Diddy” Combs will host and executive produce the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said two-time BBMA winner Combs in a statement, per Billboard. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

In 1997, the mogul/producer/rapper took home his first BBMA for his multi-platinum “No Way Out” album.

Sean Combs ➡️ Puff Daddy ➡️ Diddy ➡️ LOVE ➡️ HOST OF THE #BBMAs! Watch @Diddy host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards LIVE May 15 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on NBC. pic.twitter.com/v51s4W3yB0 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) April 22, 2022

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will go down May 15 and will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The ceremony will also stream on the Peacock service.

As previously announced, The Weeknd is nominated in 17 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist. Doja Cat is the leading female finalist with 14 nods, including top artist, top female artist and top Hot 100 artist.

The 2022 BBMAs will honor Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award. She is slated to perform along with Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.

Tickets to attend the show are open to the public and available here.

See the full list of nominees here.