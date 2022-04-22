Friday, April 22, 2022
HomeNews
News

Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting, Robbery of Atlanta Security Guard Caught on Camera

By Ny MaGee
0

Anthony Frazier killing

*An arrest has been made in the killing and robbery of a 51-year-old Atlanta man that was captured on surveillance footage.

The footage shows Anthony Frazier, 51, getting out of his vehicle at American Seafood and Wings on Cleveland Avenue, where he worked as a security guard. The gunman is seen walking up behind Frazier, pulling a gun from his pocket, and shooting him in the head. He then robs the victim as he lay dead on the sidewalk. 

You can watch the disturbing footage via the Twitter video below.

OTHER NEWS: Damn Shame: Rapper Archie Eversole was Reportedly Shot in Face While Sleeping by Brother!

The incident happened in Atlanta on Monday (April 18). The footage shows the gunman walking past a witness as he leaves the scene. Sadly, three others come upon Frazier’s lifeless body and they rob him as well. 

“That video was extremely instrumental. That video was incredibly instrumental,” said Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, commander of the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

Police received multiple tips through Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta once the video was released Tuesday.

As reported by Vlad TV, Stanley Henderson, 31, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the shooting. He was detained after a brief chase with officers who found him in an “urban encampment” where he may have been living. 

Lt. Woolfolk said, “the Crime Stoppers tips were vital in being able to get a name associated with this individual and our office was able to shore up some of that information and make sure we developed the probable cause to arrest this individual for felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.”

Henderson has been charged with felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault, according to the report. 

“This is a man who is a husband and a father, he showed up to work at a second job to try to earn some additional money for his family, and he exits his car,” said Lt. Woolfolk of the victim.

“He didn’t deserve this. He didn’t. He was a good guy. He was a good guy. A family man,” said Ramon Frazier, Anthony’s brother.

Previous articleFat Joe to Release Memoir ‘The Book of Jose’ About Rise to Fame
Next articleNew Mom Eve Says She’s ‘Tired’ and ‘Happy’ in Adorable Photo with Baby Boy
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO