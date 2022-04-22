Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting, Robbery of Atlanta Security Guard Caught on Camera

*An arrest has been made in the killing and robbery of a 51-year-old Atlanta man that was captured on surveillance footage.

The footage shows Anthony Frazier, 51, getting out of his vehicle at American Seafood and Wings on Cleveland Avenue, where he worked as a security guard. The gunman is seen walking up behind Frazier, pulling a gun from his pocket, and shooting him in the head. He then robs the victim as he lay dead on the sidewalk.

You can watch the disturbing footage via the Twitter video below.

The incident happened in Atlanta on Monday (April 18). The footage shows the gunman walking past a witness as he leaves the scene. Sadly, three others come upon Frazier’s lifeless body and they rob him as well.

“That video was extremely instrumental. That video was incredibly instrumental,” said Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, commander of the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

Police received multiple tips through Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta once the video was released Tuesday.

As reported by Vlad TV, Stanley Henderson, 31, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the shooting. He was detained after a brief chase with officers who found him in an “urban encampment” where he may have been living.

NEW: Stanley Henderson was arrested for the homicide of Anthony Frazier. Frazier was the security guard shot in the back of his head off Cleveland Ave this week. His family spoke to @DeidraDukesFOX5 just hours before @Atlanta_Police told us about the arrest. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/jd2uNcxiLa — Jim Zorn (@PhotoZorn_FOX5) April 21, 2022

Lt. Woolfolk said, “the Crime Stoppers tips were vital in being able to get a name associated with this individual and our office was able to shore up some of that information and make sure we developed the probable cause to arrest this individual for felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.”

Henderson has been charged with felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault, according to the report.

“This is a man who is a husband and a father, he showed up to work at a second job to try to earn some additional money for his family, and he exits his car,” said Lt. Woolfolk of the victim.

“He didn’t deserve this. He didn’t. He was a good guy. He was a good guy. A family man,” said Ramon Frazier, Anthony’s brother.