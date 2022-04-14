Thursday, April 14, 2022
HomeNews
News

Grace Jones’s Only Son Paulo Goude is a Model and Musician

By Ny MaGee
0

Paulo Goude
Grace Jones and her son Paolo attend the “Made in Italy Awards” December 9, 2000, at Cipriani”s in New York City. The event honored the best Italian fashion, jewelry, and furnishing design companies. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani/Liaison

*Meet Paulo Goude, the 42-year-old son of Grace Jones who is also a model and a music artist like his famous mother. 

Goude’s father is Jones’ ex-husband, celebrity photographer Jean Paul Goude. Goude famously shot Kim Kardashian’s naked photo spread in Paper Magazine. Grace Jones touched on this in her book, “I’ll Never Write My Memoirs,” writing: “I asked him [Jean Paul Goude] why he was giving her [Kim Kardashian]– a basic commercial product – his ideas? This seemed to contradict his spirit of integrity, which he has protected for so long. Why was he repeating himself, just to give her a little flare of publicity, quickly absorbed by the next puff of self-promotion?” 

Grace said Goude’s responded: “Well, he replied, ‘I got the feeling that if I didn’t do that photograph, she would have simply copied the idea anyway. I might as well copy myself.’ His ideas are are so powerful that repeating them decades later still causes a hell of a fuss, however temporary…He might have done it to wind me up a little as well. Which he did.”

READ MORE: Grace Jones Stuns at Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger’s All Black Paris Fashion Week Show [WATCH]

Paulo Goude
Jean Paul Goude with his son Paulo Goude attend the Opening Party of the “Black Legend” Club in Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jones also describes in her memoir having a baby shower when she was pregnant with her only son, which was held at the Manhattan nightclub, Garage. In an excerpt published by Harper’s Bazaar, she wrote: Debbie Harry of Blondie and Andy Warhol threw it for me. That’s showing you normal,” she wrote. “The papers called it the first disco baby shower, and Paulo was being talked about as ‘the first disco baby.'”

As reported by Best of Life, Paulo grew up mostly in New York City and Paris, speaking both French and English. He often shares photos from shoots on his Instagram. Check ‘em out below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paulo Goude (@nappymogul)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paulo Goude (@nappymogul)

Previous articleFrank James: Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect’s YouTube Rants Surface | WATCH
Next articleThis Man Repeatedly RAN OVER Woman in Caught-on-camera Road-rage Attack | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO