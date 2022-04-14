Grace Jones’s Only Son Paulo Goude is a Model and Musician

*Meet Paulo Goude, the 42-year-old son of Grace Jones who is also a model and a music artist like his famous mother.

Goude’s father is Jones’ ex-husband, celebrity photographer Jean Paul Goude. Goude famously shot Kim Kardashian’s naked photo spread in Paper Magazine. Grace Jones touched on this in her book, “I’ll Never Write My Memoirs,” writing: “I asked him [Jean Paul Goude] why he was giving her [Kim Kardashian]– a basic commercial product – his ideas? This seemed to contradict his spirit of integrity, which he has protected for so long. Why was he repeating himself, just to give her a little flare of publicity, quickly absorbed by the next puff of self-promotion?”

Grace said Goude’s responded: “Well, he replied, ‘I got the feeling that if I didn’t do that photograph, she would have simply copied the idea anyway. I might as well copy myself.’ His ideas are are so powerful that repeating them decades later still causes a hell of a fuss, however temporary…He might have done it to wind me up a little as well. Which he did.”

READ MORE: Grace Jones Stuns at Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger’s All Black Paris Fashion Week Show [WATCH]

Jones also describes in her memoir having a baby shower when she was pregnant with her only son, which was held at the Manhattan nightclub, Garage. In an excerpt published by Harper’s Bazaar, she wrote: “Debbie Harry of Blondie and Andy Warhol threw it for me. That’s showing you normal,” she wrote. “The papers called it the first disco baby shower, and Paulo was being talked about as ‘the first disco baby.'”

As reported by Best of Life, Paulo grew up mostly in New York City and Paris, speaking both French and English. He often shares photos from shoots on his Instagram. Check ‘em out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulo Goude (@nappymogul)