Serena Williams Brings Lessons on Investing to Atlanta’s Invest Fest | VIDEO

Serena Williams/Depositphotos

*Serena Williams may have built her legacy on the tennis court, but the lessons that helped her become a champion are now influencing how she approaches the business world.

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The 23-time Grand Slam winner discussed her transition into investing during Atlanta’s Invest Fest, where she joined co-founder Rashad Bilal for a conversation about confidence, entrepreneurship and building wealth.

Williams has spent years investing as an angel before expanding into venture capital. She said the opportunity to watch young companies develop is part of what drew her toward early-stage businesses.

“We need more women writing checks,” Williams said, per the Saporta Report.

Serena Williams – 2022 US Open (Matthew Stockman-Getty Images North America-Getty Images)

She also offered insight into how she evaluates potential investments. Rather than allowing a personal connection to a founder or business idea to drive her decision, Williams said she first looks at whether there is a genuine need for the company before turning her attention to the numbers.

Her approach to setbacks is rooted in the same mentality that helped her compete at the highest level of professional tennis. Williams said unsuccessful investments can provide valuable lessons rather than serving as proof that someone has failed.

“Losing is a way to learn how to win the next time, and it’s not necessarily a failure,” Williams said. “It’s bettering yourself.”

Serena Williams, husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughters – screenshot

That outlook can be traced back to Williams’ childhood, when her father, Richard Williams, consistently reinforced the idea that she and her sister, Venus Williams, could become the best in the world. Serena said she didn’t always see herself as the athlete her father envisioned, but his repeated encouragement eventually became part of how she viewed herself.

“When someone tells you every day that you’re going to be great, at some point you start to believe it,” Williams said.

She also credited positive affirmations with helping develop that mindset, explaining that repeatedly telling yourself you’re capable can eventually influence how you approach challenges.

Williams shared those lessons with an Invest Fest audience of more than 31,000 people gathered at the Georgia World Congress Center Aug. 7-9. The event also featured speakers including Steve Harvey, Nick Cannon, Ian Dunlap, 19Keys, Thasunda Brown Duckett and Vic Mensa.

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