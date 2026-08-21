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‘If I Go Will They Miss Me’ Trailer Arrives After Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival Win | WATCH

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*A new trailer has arrived for “If I Go Will They Miss Me,” a coming-of-age drama about a young boy whose imagination shapes the way he understands his father and the world around him.

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The trailer release follows a major festival win for the film, which took home Best Feature Film at this month’s Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival.

Set in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, the film centers on 12-year-old Lil Ant. Through his eyes, his father is more than just a parent — he is a larger-than-life figure shaped by the wonder and innocence of childhood.

A scene from 'If I Go Will They Miss Me'
A scene from ‘If I Go Will They Miss Me’

As Lil Ant navigates his relationship with his father, the story explores their bond while examining family, childhood, and the grace people extend to those they love.

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The film was written and directed by Walter Thompson-Hernandez, with Danielle Brooks, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Bodhi Dell starring.

Brooks and Nicholson also serve as executive producers alongside Jon Batiste, Ryan Lynn, Charles D. King, James Lopez and others. Josh Peters, Saba Zerehi and Ben Stillman produced the film.

“If I Go Will They Miss Me” is distributed by Rich Spirit and will first arrive in Los Angeles on September 11, followed by a nationwide release on September 18. Watch the official trailer above.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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