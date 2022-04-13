Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Whoopi Goldberg Taking Break from ‘The View’ to Film Movie in Scotland

By Ny MaGee
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg / ABC

*Whoopi Goldberg is taking a long break from “The View” while she is off in Scotland filming a new project. 

“If you’re wondering where Whoopi is, the girl’s got a movie she’s making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she’s doing,” Joy Behar announced during Monday’s episode of The View. “So she’s gone for a while.”

Goldberg is reportedly starring in Amazon’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “Anansi Boys,” which is currently filming in Scotland. According to Variety, Goldberg is playing the “menacing” Bird Woman from the novel, and she is described as:

Bird Woman is the God of Birds and a key antagonist in the series. She’s the embodiment of birds. Not just beautiful stately birds in flight. Anyone who’s had a close encounter with a seagull knows that some birds are more dangerous than others, and Bird Woman is the most dangerous of them all. Long ago Anansi did her wrong. Now may be her chance to turn the tables.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Returns to ‘The View’ After Suspension for ‘Tough Conversations’ | WATCH

“I have been a fan of this book for a very long time and when Neil Gaiman told me it was being brought to the screen, I did everything I could to be part of it to help make people aware of Anansi and all his magic,” Goldberg told Variety in a statement.

Goldberg returned to her co-hosting chair on “The View” in February ending a suspension that stemmed from her controversial comments about the Holocaust.

While opening the show, she shared how happy and honored she is to return to the set. She said that despite the big controversy over saying the “holocaust was not about race,” Goldberg told viewers. “We’re going to keep having tough conversations because this is what we’ve been hired to do. And it’s not always pretty, as I said, and it is not always as other people would like to hear. But it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations because they’re important. They’re important to us as a nation and to us more so as a human entity.”

She added, “There’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are The View and this is what we do.”

Whoopi continued, “Sometimes we don’t do it as elegantly as we could. It’s five minutes to get in important information about topics. That’s what we try to do every day. I listened to everything everybody had to say and I was very grateful, and I hope it keeps important conversations happening.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

