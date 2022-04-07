Veteran Rapper The Kidd Creole Convicted in 2017 Killing of Homeless Man

*Veteran rapper The Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash fame has been convicted for the fatal stabbing of a homeless NYC man.

On Wednesday, a New York Supreme Court jury found Creole, born Nathaniel Glover, guilty of first-degree manslaughter, ABC 7 reports. The 62-year-old Bronx native was arrested in 2017 for allegedly stabbing 55-year-old John Jolly, a homeless man he thought was hitting on him, the New York Daily News reported.

As previously reported, Glover allegedly stabbed the man on the streets in Midtown, Manhattan. Police described Jolly as a level 2 sex offender. The incident occurred before midnight as Creole was walking to his maintenance job.

“They had no prior relationship,” a source told the Daily News at the time of Glover’s arrest. “They had words. Things got out of hand. It was some sort of diss.”

Glover thought Jolly — a convicted rapist and sex offender — was hitting on him, another source said. “He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him. One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest,” the source said.

“There were six people there, all tourists, all trying to help him,” witness Van Scott told the Daily News. “They thought he was overcome by the heat and then they saw he was stabbed. We just waited for the paramedics to come.”

The victim was transported Bellevue Hospital, where he died.

Glover was partly identified through surveillance video. His attorney argued his client acted in self-defense.

During a 2021 interview with Source, Glover denied that his actions stemmed from homophobia.

“Now I’m fighting the image that they portrayed me as a person who’s intolerant of people with alternative lifestyles and that’s not true,” he told the magazine. “[…] They made me seem like I was the villain and the person who actually attacked me was the victim. How do they justify charging me with murder when this guy attacked me?”

Glover’s sentencing hearing is set for May 4.

Glover was one of the founding members of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five in 1976, along with Melle Mel, Keith Cowboy, Mr. Ness/Scorpio, and Rahiem in the South Bronx. Their biggest release was “The Message.” The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.