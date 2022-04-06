Wednesday, April 6, 2022
August Alsina Claps Back at Black Twitter for Criticism Over New Jada Pinkett Song

By Ny MaGee
entanglement
August and Jada / Getty

*Singer August Alsina, the ex-lover of Jada Pinkett Smith, released a new song called “Shake the World” on Tuesday that appears to address his “entanglement” with the actress. 

“Well, of course some s— is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite,” Alsina sing in a video shared on Instagram. At the beginning of the song, he alludes to being canceled, singing: “I heard I was canceled. Well, let’s not speak on that. Red dot on my back, I became a target. And I’m flawed but flawless. That’s what makes me August.”

Fans were quick to assume that the phrase “tangled up” referred to how Jada described her affair with Alsina as an “entanglement”.

You can listen to the song via the Instagram embed below. As reported by Hip Hop DX, one fan criticized Alsina for coming off as a “victim”. 

READ MORE: Tattoo Artists Reveal Customers Are Requesting Will Smith, Chris Rock Slap Tattoo

 

“Boy that new song [trash],” the fan wrote. “This is a bad look. You’re not a victim in this. You made a DECISION to sleep with another man’s WIFE and now that it’s time to reap you wanna put these people’s business out there instead of admitting that wasn’t P and owning your #WillSmith.”

August Alsina responded, “ifeel for you and your ancestors brother. Cus u ain’t nevaaaaa had to lie this hard. U know that shit hard boy! Shit put u in a hypnosis soon as it drop! Cus Got Dammit ‘I shake the wurrrrrrrrl.’”

The same critic went on to clarify that he’s a fan of Alsina’s music, but could do without hearing about his personal drama with Jada. 

“My point is this,” he continued. “You’re actually talented. All of that [shit] that you’ve been through in your childhood and life is what attracted a lot of us to your music. You don’t NEED to be doing THIS. All you need to do is drop a hot album and K.I.M. IJS.”

Alsina clapped back, “I’m not a child anymore! & No need to remind me of being talented, God gifted me that! I’m STiLL talking about MY life in my music, and Yal got a problem! BE MAD! Black twitter is the new age slave owners! But Yal don’t own me! & u go stay mad about it.”

After Jada’s husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27, Alsina shared a message about peace on social media. 

“Choose peace,” he wrote. “Trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece; grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within.”

Previous articleTattoo Artists Reveal Customers Are Requesting Will Smith, Chris Rock Slap Tattoos
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

- Advertisement -

