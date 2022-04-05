Tuesday, April 5, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Gossip

Jada Supposedly Wishes Will Hadn’t Slap Chris – ‘She Didn’t Need Protecting’

By Fisher Jack
0

Will & Jada & Chris (Getty)
Will & Jada & Chris (Getty)

*Just about all of us are tired of talking about this slap…so it’s only right we begin to conclude this conversation (yeah, right) with Jada’s alleged thoughts.

According to US Weekly, a very close source to the family says Jada isn’t mad at Will for slapping Chris Rock in her defense. However, she does believe that he overreacted.

“It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted,” the source stated.

According to the source, Jada didn’t want Smith to get in an altercation to defend her. “She’s not one of these women that needs protecting. He didn’t need to do what he did, she didn’t need protecting. She’s not a wallflower,” the source shared. “She’s a strong woman, an opinionated woman and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him.”

Jada hasn’t publicly made any statements that directly address the Oscar situation. The academy has yet to make a decision on how to discipline Will. We will keep you updated.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: A Stale Moment for A Fresh Prince: A Perspective in TV & Movie Titles

Previous articleRapper E-40 Launches Six New Ice Cream Flavors for ‘Goon With the Spoon’ Brand
Next articleNew Book ‘I Dare You to Love Yourself’ Encourages Black Women to Love Who They Are!
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO