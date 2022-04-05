Jada Supposedly Wishes Will Hadn’t Slap Chris – ‘She Didn’t Need Protecting’

*Just about all of us are tired of talking about this slap…so it’s only right we begin to conclude this conversation (yeah, right) with Jada’s alleged thoughts.

According to US Weekly, a very close source to the family says Jada isn’t mad at Will for slapping Chris Rock in her defense. However, she does believe that he overreacted.

“It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted,” the source stated.

According to the source, Jada didn’t want Smith to get in an altercation to defend her. “She’s not one of these women that needs protecting. He didn’t need to do what he did, she didn’t need protecting. She’s not a wallflower,” the source shared. “She’s a strong woman, an opinionated woman and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him.”

Jada hasn’t publicly made any statements that directly address the Oscar situation. The academy has yet to make a decision on how to discipline Will. We will keep you updated.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: A Stale Moment for A Fresh Prince: A Perspective in TV & Movie Titles