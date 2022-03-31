Thursday, March 31, 2022
NYC Comedy Club Posts Warning Sign for Will Smith Copycats

By Ny MaGee
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock - GettyImages
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock – GettyImages

*A comedy club in New York has responded to the Will Smith slap incident by posting signage warning others not to be a copycat. 

Dani Zoldan — who owns Stand Up NY in the Big Apple — tells TMZ … management decided to tape up a message in their storefront window that directly addresses the Chris Rock moment, as a way to discourage would-be copycats who might now feel emboldened. Their message, “Comedians play a critical role in our society, especially during times of chaos and uncertainty. They make us laugh, bring perspective and remind us there are different ways of seeing our reality.” More importantly, they add … “Comics must be protected.”

The sign states: “Heckling and physical abuse of comics is prohibited, and patrons will be immediately removed from the showroom.” Their crying WS photo has a description — saying that’ll be you if you get a little slaphappy on the premises.

comedy club sign

Meanwhile, Chris Rock returned to the stage Wednesday night to perform for a sold-out crowd at The Wilbur in Boston Wednesday, where he addressed the Oscar ordeal. 

“How was your weekend?” he began, as reported by Variety. “I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

“I haven’t talked to anyone despite what you may have heard,” Rock said. 

As reported earlier, during the show, Rock made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The actress suffers from alopecia, so Will was not amused that Rock mocked her. The veteran actor walked on stage and slapped the comedian before returning to his seat in the audience and yelling “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”

“Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” said Rock — to which Will replied once again, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”

“I’m going to, okay?” Rock replied, before adding, “That was the … greatest night in the history of television”.

According to TMZ, Rock had no idea Jada suffers from alopecia.

The Academy’s Board of Governors said in a statement that Smith was asked to leave the Oscars ceremony following the slap but he refused.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

