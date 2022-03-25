Vanessa Bryant Will Continue Partnership with Nike to Produce Kobe Sneakers

*Vanessa Bryant has teamed with Nike to “establish a youth basketball center in Southern California that will share the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come”.

The newly renewed collaboration comes nearly a year after Bryant’s estate ended its endorsement deal with the retail giant in 2021. Now that Nike is teaming with the Bryant family once more, Vanessa said future products will honor her late husband, Kobe, and daughter Gigi, who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles in 2020.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband’s shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world,” Vanessa, 39, began a statement posted to Instagram.

“With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike product for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF),” she continued.

“I know this is an inspiring moment for my husband and daughter’s global fans, and I am very appreciative of each and every one of you!” she concluded the announcement, signing off “with Gratitude for every fan around the world supporting Kobe and Gigis Legacy.”

Vanessa explained on social media last year that the late NBA legend’s endorsement deal with the shoe giant had expired and Kobe’s estate did not renew the contract, ESPN reported.

“Kobe’s Nike contract expired on 4/13/21. Kobe and Nike have made some of the most beautiful basketball shoes of all time, worn and adored by fans and athletes in all sports across the globe,” Vanessa said at the time in a statement shared on her Instagram Story.

“It seems fitting that more NBA players wear my husband’s product than any other signature shoe,” she continued. “My hope will always be to allow Kobe’s fans to get and wear his products. I will continue to fight for that.”