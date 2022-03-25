Friday, March 25, 2022
HomeNews
News

Vanessa Bryant Will Continue Partnership with Nike to Produce Kobe Sneakers

By Ny MaGee
0

kobe bryant

*Vanessa Bryant has teamed with Nike to “establish a youth basketball center in Southern California that will share the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come”.

The newly renewed collaboration comes nearly a year after Bryant’s estate ended its endorsement deal with the retail giant in 2021. Now that Nike is teaming with the Bryant family once more, Vanessa said future products will honor her late husband, Kobe, and daughter Gigi, who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles in 2020. 

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband’s shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world,” Vanessa, 39, began a statement posted to Instagram.

READ MORE: Kobe Bryant’s Estate Ends Endorsement Deal with Nike

EURweb.com

“With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike product for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF),” she continued.

“I know this is an inspiring moment for my husband and daughter’s global fans, and I am very appreciative of each and every one of you!” she concluded the announcement, signing off “with Gratitude for every fan around the world supporting Kobe and Gigis Legacy.”

Vanessa explained on social media last year that the late NBA legend’s endorsement deal with the shoe giant had expired and Kobe’s estate did not renew the contract, ESPN reported.

“Kobe’s Nike contract expired on 4/13/21. Kobe and Nike have made some of the most beautiful basketball shoes of all time, worn and adored by fans and athletes in all sports across the globe,” Vanessa said at the time in a statement shared on her Instagram Story. 

“It seems fitting that more NBA players wear my husband’s product than any other signature shoe,” she continued. “My hope will always be to allow Kobe’s fans to get and wear his products. I will continue to fight for that.”

Previous articleTucker Carlson Calls Black SCOTUS Nom a ‘Carbon Copy’ of ‘Affluent’ White Liberals | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO