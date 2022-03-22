Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back at Countersuit Filed by ‘Joke’ Record Label

By Ny MaGee
Megan Thee Stallion

*A countersuit has been filed in Megan Thee Stallion’s legal battle with her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment. 

In the new complaint, the label refuses to acknowledge her 2021 effort “Something for Thee Hotties” as an album and therefore wants a judge to agree that it should not be counted toward their contractual agreement, Complex reports. 

Megan addressed the countersuit on Twitter, writing “First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me?”

She added that she’s “tired of being painted the BAD GUY 2/47” and claimed her label boss Carl Crawford “put his jewelry and chains” on her expense report. “Lord free me from this joke ass label.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Carl Crawford

Here’s more from the outlet:

The countersuit was filed on Monday, first reported by TMZ and confirmed via court documents reviewed by Complex, a month after Megan hit the company with a suit of her own, claiming the project was indeed an album. Carl Crawford’s 1501 asserts that Something for Thee Hotties is a compilation of older material “made up of 21 recordings and includes spoken interlude recordings on which MTS does not appear as well as several previously-released recordings.”

The label claims the project “was described in the music press as a compilation record of archival materials and some new recordings.” 

The issue will now be weighed over by a judge who will decide if the album should count toward Megan’s deal. If not, she would owe the label two more albums, per the report. 

“This is yet another absurd attempt by 1501 to disregard Megan’s album and squeeze more money and more free work out of her for as long as possible. We will ask the court to protect Megan from this type of abuse,” said Megan’s attorney Brad Hancock in a statement to Complex.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

