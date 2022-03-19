Saturday, March 19, 2022
Ray J Arranges Opp for Kodak Black to Meet/Thank Trump | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Trump Meets Kodak Black
Trump Meets Kodak Black / screenshot

*Former President Donald Trump,  RayJ, and Kodak Black were under one roof as they attended dinner Thursday evening at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. The dinner was a fundraiser for Vernon Jones. According to @PageSix, Ray brought Kodak as his plus one and introduced the two after Donnie issued him a commutation in the final hours of his presidency in 2020!

Ray spoke to Page Six, stating, “It was the right thing to do. Trump pardoned him.” Other attendees included #RudyGiuliani, Pastor #DarrellScott, and former NYPD Commissioner #BernardKerik. We had to get the tea from Ray about his take on politics, and he told us exclusively,” I support many of the policies and positions of Vernon Jones, President Trump, and others who are committed and fighting for the soul of America. Every child should have a right to attend a performing school and receive a quality education.”

He continued stating, “The middle class want and need good jobs with fair wages. Starting a small business is part of the American dream. Education and economics are non-partisan and go hand in hand. I support individuals who fight for these causes.”

