Friday, March 18, 2022
Steve Harvey Responds to Kanye’s Beef with DL Hughley: ‘We From An Ass-Whoopin’ Era’

By Ny MaGee
steve harvey responds
Kanye, Steve Harvey & D.L. Hughley / Photo: Twitter

*Steve Harvey has issued a warning to Kanye West after the rapper said he “can afford to hurt” D.L. Hughley.

Kanye’s threats came after Hughley called him a stalker in a recent interview with VladTV.

“He’s stalking her,” Hughley said of West’s antics amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. “You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny… If you want your family back, stop doing the shit you did that made her leave.”

Ye responded in a post on social media, saying “…DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u.”

He also uploaded a video of Hughley passing out onstage in 2020 amid his battle with COVID-19.

“We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public,” the hip-hip star captioned the clip. “I am the glitch DL God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions ‘allegedly’ Come on leftist Y’all gotta do better than DL This Ye Bring the real smoke baby.”

READ MORE: D.L. Hughley Claps Back After Kanye West Threatens to ‘Hurt’ Him

Kanye West (Jean-Baptiste Lacroix-AFP-Getty Images)
Kanye West, here in 2020, has been temporarily suspended from Instagram. / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix-AFP-Getty Images

In follow-up posts, Kanye ripped Hughley’s style and career choices.

“This grown ass man picked this outfit out himself Is he influential or under the influence???” wrote Ye in one of his multiple posts clowning Hughley. “Funny thing is we’ll probably end up being friends… I used to defend this n***a back when he had work…. Like nah he funny…you just gotta watch it 1 trillion more times to get it.”

Hughley responded by calling out Kanye’s mental health issues. “When you say you had to explain my jokes to people, are these real people, or the ones you keep in your head?” he wrote. “Do you know how horrible you gotta be to make a #Kardashian date a white man?”

During a new episode of the “Steve Harvey Morning Show,” the host defended his fellow comedian by issuing his own threat to Kanye.

“Pull up, it ain’t what you want. If y’all do get to scrapping, all my cash on D.L., cause you have no idea. You been a lil politically, socially conscious rapper—we from a ass-whoopin’ era. … We from a whole ’nother era,” Harvey, 65, said.

Harvey added, “Ye, c’mon man, back up a little bit. … D.L. ain’t your problem. Don’t go out there against that man’s family.”

Listen to the clip below:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

