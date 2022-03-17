50 Cent Reached Out to Tyler Perry About Cancelling MoNique

*50 Cent is serious about getting Mo’Nique back in the game.

The hip-hop star took to Instagram this week to call on Oprah and Tyler Perry to apologize for allegedly “blackballing” her in the industry.

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to long,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on. 🤔GLG🚦GreenLighGang 🎯I don’t miss! #bransoncognac”.

Fiddy has now revealed that he spoke to Perry about the comedienne’s cancellation in Hollywood, AceShowbiz reports.

On Tuesday, he shared on Instagram a photo of Tyler and captioned it, “I talk to Tyler today he told me he never told anyone not to hire @therealmoworldwide and he is happy i decided to work with her.”

“He said he couldn’t speak for Oprah but he is sure she is fine with monique and has even brought her up for things monique has no idea about,” 50 Cent added. “I’m so happy for Mo right now ! She Back.”

Just one day prior, the actor and entrepreneur explained in a post on Instagram that he watched Mo’Nique’s stand-up show over Super Bowl weekend, and said: “she had my ass in a trance.”

“I Gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket, we only suppose to cancel shit that ain’t good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE,” wrote 50 Cent in another IG post.

“All in Favor of @therealmoworldwide being back on Top,🤨Say make it happen 50 ! STOP FUCKING AROUND,” he captioned a separate photo of the actress/comedian.

Mo’Nique recently appeared on “Turnt Out with TS Madison” and spoke about her years-long beef with Tyler Perry.

The decade of drama was sparked by Mo’s refusal to promote the 2009 film “Precious,” for which she won an academy award. Mo explained to Madison that producer/director Lee Daniels lead the campaign to tarnish her career after she refused to promote the film for free. The actress explained that she recorded a conversation between herself and Perry, who expressed regret for how he treated her. Perry and Winfrey provided promotional assistance on the film.

It appears the team behind “Precious” conspired to curb Mo’s career because she refused to promote the film without being paid.

“What I was not going to do was to make Hollywood the priority,” she said, before recalling her and Perry’s conversation at the Neighborhood Awards. “… I said [to Perry] I’m not in the business of working for free. So we had a mutual agreement. No problem. We got up, we hugged, everything was good. When they knew that I was not going to be the actress or be the one that say, ‘Because it’s them, I gotta do it.’ No. I don’t care who it is … Now comes the blackball.”