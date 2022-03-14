Monday, March 14, 2022
HomeNews
News

Instagram Influencer Sues NYPD for $30M After Mistakenly Using Her Photo in ‘Wanted’ Poster

By Ny MaGee
0

NYPD wanted poster/Eva Lopez
NYPD”s WANTED poster / Eva Lopez via Facebook

*An Instagram influencer is suing the New York Police Department for mistakenly using her photo on a ‘wanted’ poster for a hooker who was robbing clients. 

Eva Lopez, 31, filed a $30 million lawsuit against the NYPD “for defamation, libel, slander, intentional infliction of emotional distress.” The New York Post reports.

The Queens native found out she was a wanted woman last August when a friend texted her about the poster. “I thought it was something fake. I really couldn’t believe the police would put me on a wanted poster,” she told the New York Post.

Per The Daily Mail, The poster shows Lopez, a bartender and fashion influencer, posing in a pink tube top and claims she is wanted for grand larceny after allegedly going on an escort service with a customer and stealing his roommate’s $13,000 Rolex watch and credit card.”

OTHER NEWS: Tom Brady Tired of Retirement! He’s Returning to QB Tampa Bay Next Season

New York Police Department

Once NYPD officials were made aware of the issue they reportedly removed the poster. Lopez’s attorney, Mark Shirian, said his client is seeking damages because the incident caused her “mental anguish” and “emotional distress,” per the lawsuit.

The “incident has damaged Ms. Lopez'[s] personal reputation in her neighborhood and has damaged her professional reputation in her employment,” the lawsuit states.

Lopez reportedly attempted to explain the error to her more than 865,000 Instagram followers.

“People didn’t think I was being honest,” she told the Post. “It was just really, really embarrassing, not only for me but for my family, as well.”

Lopez’s attorney said in the lawsuit that the case “has caused and continues to cause Ms. Lopez severe mental anguish and emotional distress. Ms. Lopez was unable to sleep for weeks after the incident.”

Lopez’s attorney believes the imposter used his client’s photos on social media to hide her own identity. The NYPD’s wanted poster “cited an Aug. 3 theft from an East Village apartment, where a man was allegedly robbed by an escort of his $13,000 Rolex, as well as a Chase credit card of his roommate,” per The Daily Mail.

“It was already spread around on social media,” Lopez said. “It was still being talked about making me look like a thief and a prostitute. On Facebook, the [wanted poster] got shared over thousands of times—10,000, 20,000 times. Then on Instagram a lot of blog sites that have millions of followers, they posted it as well.”

Lopez added “I just really want people to know that’s not me, in any way, shape or form. The girl has nothing to do with me.”

Previous articlePies Around the World – Sweet and Savory Pastries to Celebrate Pi Day
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO