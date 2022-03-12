Short Films From Around the World Submitted for the 6th ‘ILI Children’s Film Fest’ on August 6, 2022

*Short films made by kids and for kids from around the world are being submitted for the 6th annual “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest” (ILICFF), to be held via Zoom Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1 – 3pmEST. Shorts from India, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, and the United States – to name a few – have been submitted in hopes of being selected to be screened at ILICFF 2022. The deadline for short film submissions is May 31, 2022, with a late submission deadline of June 30. Notification of selected shorts will be July 31.

The film festival will be hosted by radio personality Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM/Praise 106.1FM) and ILICFF founder SAG/AFTRA multi-award-winning actor (DreamWorks, PBS) and filmmaker (ImaginationLunchbox.com) Anthony Michael Hobbs. In its 6th year, ILICFF is a free community event presented in part by the Eubie Blake Center and The Baltimore Times Foundation, Times Community Services, Inc. It is a week-long event with activities and free give-aways that end with the “ILICFF/Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshops for Youth” Saturday/Sunday, August 13 – 14th from 12 – 3pm at the Eubie Blake Center, presented in part by the Baltimore Office of Promotions & the Arts’ “Filming Locations” office

Filmmakers and attendees rave about ILICFF, such as Alan Chriest who posted at FilmFreeway.com, where submissions are accepted, in 2021, “Simply the best festival ever!”

“Super impressed with them and love that they have kid judges,” said filmmaker Nicole Rose in 2020.

Charlotte McLaverty stated in 2019, “Such a friendly creative film festival. It was a wonderful experience.”

Last years’ winners were from the U. S., Australia and Korea. Four awards will be given out at ILICFF – “Most Uplifting Film” sponsored by the Uplifting Minds II entertainment Conference;” “Best Film Made FOR Kids; “Film Festival Choice,” and “Best Film Made BY Kids.”

The “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest” was created in 2016 by Hobbs to give young filmmakers, like him, a platform to showcase their films and view other creative projects made for a young audience. Anthony has garnered over 20 awards for writing, starring-in, directing and producing multi award winning short films, such as One Nation, and Naga Pixie. He has also produced short films through his company Imagination Lunchbox, LLC for others, such as Agent Hollywood – another multi-award winning film.

To submit a short film to ILICFF log onto www.FilmFreeway.com/ImaginationLunchboxInternationalChildrensFilmFestival.

