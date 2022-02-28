Megan Thee Stallion Receives Death Threats Amid Shooting Case with Tory Lanez

*Megan Thee Stallion claims she’s receiving death threats after DJ Akademiks tweeted there was “NO DNA” from Tory Lanez found on the weapon used in the 2020 shooting incident involving the former lovers.

We previously reported that Megan alleged she was shot by Tory in July 2020 during an argument following a party with “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner. Lanez was arrested and ultimately charged with felony assault, and nearly two years later, the case is still ongoing.

On Wednesday (Feb. 23), Ademiks tweeted there was “NO DNA” from Lanez found on the weapon and Megan was quick to clap back. She accused Akademiks of spreading fake news.

“Y’all got breaking news 15 minutes before court started, and nobody has even been called in yet??” Megan said on Instagram. She even tagged Ademiks directly and asked, “Why are you lying?” “What did you gain?”

Tory Lanez reportedly interjected to note in a now-deleted post that he is only guilty of “f*cking 2 best friends” — not shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

“Meanwhile, reporters from the New York Post and Rolling Stone did their due diligence and quickly refuted Akademiks’ claims,” per Hip Hop DX.

On Friday (Feb. 25), an Instagram account called @megantheestallionsbiggesthater posted “Megan Needs To Be Shot And Killed [smiling tongue out emoji].” See the post above.

Megan re-shared the post and wrote across the bottom, “This is the type of sh*t I get online and see EVERY DAY.”