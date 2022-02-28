Monday, February 28, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion Receives Death Threats Amid Shooting Case with Tory Lanez

By Ny MaGee
ory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion via Twitter

*Megan Thee Stallion claims she’s receiving death threats after DJ Akademiks tweeted there was “NO DNA” from Tory Lanez found on the weapon used in the 2020 shooting incident involving the former lovers. 

We previously reported that Megan alleged she was shot by Tory in July 2020 during an argument following a party with “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner. Lanez was arrested and ultimately charged with felony assault, and nearly two years later, the case is still ongoing. 

On Wednesday (Feb. 23), Ademiks tweeted there was “NO DNA” from Lanez found on the weapon and Megan was quick to clap back. She accused Akademiks of spreading fake news.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Says ‘Grown Men’ at Her Record Label ‘Are Bullying Me’

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Video of the Year award onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Getty)

“Y’all got breaking news 15 minutes before court started, and nobody has even been called in yet??” Megan said on Instagram. She even tagged Ademiks directly and asked, “Why are you lying?” “What did you gain?”

Tory Lanez reportedly interjected to note in a now-deleted post that he is only guilty of “f*cking 2 best friends” — not shooting Megan Thee Stallion. 

“Meanwhile, reporters from the New York Post and Rolling Stone did their due diligence and quickly refuted Akademiks’ claims,” per Hip Hop DX.

Megan Thee Stallion responds to death threats

On Friday (Feb. 25), an Instagram account called @megantheestallionsbiggesthater posted “Megan Needs To Be Shot And Killed [smiling tongue out emoji].” See the post above. 

Megan re-shared the post and wrote across the bottom, “This is the type of sh*t I get online and see EVERY DAY.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

