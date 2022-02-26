Saturday, February 26, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Legal

Jussie Smollett Claims Racism in Jury Selection – Wants Not Guilty Verdict or New Trail

By Fisher Jack
0

Jussie Smollett - Getty
Jussie Smollett – Getty

*Jussie Smollett wants to have a do-over in court and is asking for a new trial in Chicago.

Smollett’s defense team filed new documentation requesting the judge to reverse his verdict and change his guilty verdict of disorderly conduct for falsifying a police report. If not, his legal team is also asking for a new trial. As previously reported, Smollett was found guilty of five out of six felony counts.

According to TMZ, the new legal documents claim the court violated Smollett’s constitutional rights by preventing his defense team from actively participating in the jury selection process. Additionally, Smollett states his lawyers were not allowed to ask potential jurors questions and believe the jury pool for his case was corrupted. He also accused prosecutors of being racist based on the selection of jurors. The judge was also blamed for barring the media and public from the courtroom.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Denzel Takes His Female Co-stars Out Before Shooting Erotic Scenes Together

Previous articleDenzel Takes His Female Co-stars Out Before Shooting Erotic Scenes Together
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Snoop Dogg Could Face Lawsuit from Uber Eats Driver For Posting Personal Info On Instagram

Social Heat

Insanity Caught on Camera: Man Uses Syringe to Inject His Blood in Food at Grocery Stores | WATCH

Social Media

Social Media Celebrates Iconic Singer ﻿Jody Watley with Appreciation Day! Feb. 28

Social Heat

MJ Riskin’ it ALL? – Fans Notice Them Big Hands on Mary J’s Bootay 🙂 | WATCH

Social Heat

Tommy Davidson Says Jamie Foxx Won’t Speak to Him Since Calling His Humor ‘Mercilessly Mean’ | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO