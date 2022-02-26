Jussie Smollett Claims Racism in Jury Selection – Wants Not Guilty Verdict or New Trail

*Jussie Smollett wants to have a do-over in court and is asking for a new trial in Chicago.

Smollett’s defense team filed new documentation requesting the judge to reverse his verdict and change his guilty verdict of disorderly conduct for falsifying a police report. If not, his legal team is also asking for a new trial. As previously reported, Smollett was found guilty of five out of six felony counts.

According to TMZ, the new legal documents claim the court violated Smollett’s constitutional rights by preventing his defense team from actively participating in the jury selection process. Additionally, Smollett states his lawyers were not allowed to ask potential jurors questions and believe the jury pool for his case was corrupted. He also accused prosecutors of being racist based on the selection of jurors. The judge was also blamed for barring the media and public from the courtroom.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Denzel Takes His Female Co-stars Out Before Shooting Erotic Scenes Together