Ramaswamy’s $4M Attack Ad Uses Rival’s Estranged Mother Against Her | WATCH

The Ohio gubernatorial candidate is defending a controversial commercial featuring Amy Acton's estranged mother despite criticism from both parties.

*Vivek Ramaswamy is spending $4 million on a political attack ad featuring his opponent’s estranged mother, who accuses her daughter of lying about her past. The commercial has sparked criticism, including from fellow Republicans.

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The Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate’s campaign confirmed that it produced the video featuring Donna Arthur, mother of Democratic nominee Amy Acton.

The controversy is particularly sensitive because Acton has publicly discussed childhood sexual abuse and her decades-long estrangement from her mother.

Ramaswamy’s $4 Million Attack Ad

According to Axios, Ramaswamy’s campaign committed $4 million to the advertisement after internal testing reportedly showed favorable responses among persuadable voters. In the commercial, Arthur accuses her daughter of dishonesty and disputes aspects of Acton’s childhood.

“She lies about her past,” Arthur says. “She’s lied her entire life.”

The accusations are disputed and have not been independently established. The video initially circulated online without identifying its sponsor. Ramaswamy’s campaign subsequently acknowledged producing it.

Amy Acton’s Childhood Trauma

Acton, a physician and former Ohio public health director, has described experiencing sexual abuse as a child and being removed from her mother’s custody.

According to The Associated Press, historical records show her stepfather was arrested and charged with raping her when she was 12.

He pleaded not guilty but failed to appear for a court hearing. He was never convicted and has since died.

Acton says her mother failed to protect her and that they have remained estranged for decades.

Responding to the advertisement, Acton accused Ramaswamy of exploiting her painful family history for political gain.

Her brother, Philip Stearns, also condemned the commercial, calling it a “disgusting attack.”

Republicans Join the Criticism

The Ramaswamy attack ad has drawn criticism from conservatives as well as Democrats.

Republican commentator Meghan McCain criticized the commercial, while Casey Putsch, a former Republican gubernatorial challenger, described it as “pretty damn low.”

Conservative commentator Mary Katharine Ham questioned whether attacking an opponent through an estranged parent might generate sympathy for the target.

Others defended the advertisement. Donald Trump Jr. shared the video and encouraged voters to consider its message.

Ramaswamy’s campaign has remained unapologetic.

“This is a campaign-ending moment for Amy Acton,” campaign manager Jonathan Ewing told Axios.

“The people who know her best keep warning Ohioans about her,” he added.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Amy Acton – via eurAI

When Family Trauma Becomes Campaign Material

The controversy raises questions about the boundaries of political advertising, particularly when campaigns use painful family disputes to challenge an opponent’s credibility.

Acton’s account of her childhood is supported by historical records and statements from her brother.

The commercial nevertheless presents her estranged mother’s accusations as grounds for questioning her honesty.

With Ohio’s gubernatorial election approaching, Ramaswamy’s campaign is continuing to distribute the advertisement despite the backlash.

The dispute has shifted attention from competing policy proposals to a deeply personal conflict involving family history, credibility and the treatment of childhood abuse survivors.

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