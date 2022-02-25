Snoop Dogg Says Queen Elizabeth Had His Back Amid Calls to Ban Him from UK

*Snoop Dogg has revealed that Queen Elizabeth once came to his defense during the 1990s amid calls to ban him from the UK while he was fighting a murder case.

“They kicked me out the UK. ‘Kick this evil bastard out,’” Snoop said during a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid. The rapper was referring to a 1994 headline in the Daily Star. “It’s a headline, n***a. That shit is documented. They had a picture of me on the front […] They was like, ‘Kick this evil bastard out.’”

As reported by Complex, Snoop explained that UK residents wanted him banned due to charges related to the fatal shooting of rival gang member Philip Woldermariam. Snoop was ultimately acquitted.

“This was while I was fighting a murder case, over there [UK] doing shows …” he continued. ““But guess who came to my defense? Just take a guess.”

After a brief pause, Snoop revealed dropped Queen Elizabeth’s name.

“The queen, n***a. The queen said, ‘This man has done nothing in our country. He can come,’” he explained. “The queen, n***a, bow down. When the queen speak, bow down. That’s Harry and Williams’ grandmother, you dig? You think you think they weren’t there saying, ‘Grandma, please let him in, grandma. He’s OK. We love his music.’ ‘You know Harry, I’ll let him in for you. He’s not so bad after all and he’s quite cute.’ … The queen, that’s my gal.”

Snoop previously noted in prior interviews that Prince William and Prince Harry praised his music to their grandmother.

“When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in Britain, so she gave me permission to be in the country,” he claimed several years ago. “Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country. They love my music, and it is what it is. There’s a mutual love and respect.

Hear more from Snoop about it via the YouTube video below.