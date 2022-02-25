Friday, February 25, 2022
Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs Are the Internet’s Favorite New Couple [PICS/VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Diggs and Jones dating
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones attend the world premiere private screening of “Incarnation” at The Montalban on February 15, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

*Former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Apryl Jones and actor Taye Diggs are apparently the Internet’s favorite new couple.

“Rumors of the two being an item were initially sparked when the pair was spotted attending a holiday party together in Hollywood late 2021,” per MadameNoire.  

The pair haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship but both Apryl, 35, and Taye, 51, have posted several photos and videos of each other on their respective social media accounts. 

Peep some clips and pics of the duo below.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta)

Diggs was previously married to actress Idina Menzel with whom he shares son Walker Nathaniel Diggs. Meanwhile, Jones is the baby mama of singer Omarion and she was previously romantically linked to Dr. Dre

Jones recently posted the red carpet moment of her and Diggs on Instagram, along with the caption: “I LAUGH MY A** OFF WITH YOU! YOU’RE SO F’ING DOPE!”

Diggs responded to the post, writing: “Who? Me? I’m the lucky one.”

The comment has since been deleted, but The Shade Room captured posted a screenshot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

