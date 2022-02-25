Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs Are the Internet’s Favorite New Couple [PICS/VIDEO]

*Former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Apryl Jones and actor Taye Diggs are apparently the Internet’s favorite new couple.

“Rumors of the two being an item were initially sparked when the pair was spotted attending a holiday party together in Hollywood late 2021,” per MadameNoire.

The pair haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship but both Apryl, 35, and Taye, 51, have posted several photos and videos of each other on their respective social media accounts.

Peep some clips and pics of the duo below.

Diggs was previously married to actress Idina Menzel with whom he shares son Walker Nathaniel Diggs. Meanwhile, Jones is the baby mama of singer Omarion and she was previously romantically linked to Dr. Dre.

Jones recently posted the red carpet moment of her and Diggs on Instagram, along with the caption: “I LAUGH MY A** OFF WITH YOU! YOU’RE SO F’ING DOPE!”

Diggs responded to the post, writing: “Who? Me? I’m the lucky one.”

The comment has since been deleted, but The Shade Room captured posted a screenshot.

