Monday, February 21, 2022
Ne-Yo Urges Women to Stop Dancing to ‘Misogynistic’ Music [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Ne-Yo recently appeared on “The Cruz Show” on Real 92.3 in Los Angeles and called out “super misogynistic” music that he is urging women to stop embracing and dancing to. 

“It’s gotten super misogynistic, which I don’t understand,” the singer said of R&B music, as reported by Black Enterprise. “And, mind you, I can only blame us men halfway for that. Because as a woman, if a man sings the word ‘bitch’ to you and you smile at him, then he’s probably going to do it again.”

“The more misogynistic the lyrics get, the more y’all accept it, the more it’s gonna happen,” Ne-Yo added.

“That’s just kinda what that is. So, ladies, I love y’all to death but if y’all want men to stop calling you ‘bitches,’ stop dancing to them records.”

One Instagram user responded, “By this logic, women shouldn’t wear tight or revealing clothing if they don’t want to be raped. SMH.”

Another said, “It’s true tho…. If we allow it by singing along and dancing to the shit how can we ever expect it to stop/change?”

A third added, “Finally someone says it! Sadly women allow that treatment because it gets them to the next level or many other reasons. And also sadly it’s men raised by women that treat women that way.”

One commenter advised Ne-Yo to “stay focused on his mess of a relationship and how he did his ex wife.”

Meanwhile, in January, Ne-Yo told Page Six that “R&B music definitely has as gone through an era that is much harsher than we all remember.”

He added, “I love you’ became ‘you my bitch.’ Now it’s like, okay, we got to move with the times but at the same time, love is not a trend or a fade. It’s not something that is supposed to go out of style. It’s like saying water is going out of style. No, you need it to live.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

