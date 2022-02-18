Friday, February 18, 2022
Donald Glover Says ‘Death Is Natural’ After Network Confirms ‘Atlanta’ to End with Season 4

By Ny MaGee
0

Donald Glover (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

*The Emmy-winning comedy “Atlanta” will come to an end after its fourth season, FX confirmed Thursday at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. 

“Death is natural,” said series star Donald Glover at TCA, per Variety. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird.”

The award-winning comedy-drama will return March 24, 2022, kicking off with a two-episode premiere on FX, and streaming on Hulu the following day.

The second season finale aired on May 10, 2018. Production on season 3 was shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Both seasons 3 and 4 resumed filming in Paris and Amsterdam in January 2021.

READ MORE: ‘Atlanta’ Cast Promote Products in Europe for Season 3 Teaser [WATCH]

Complex writes, “season 3 was primarily shot in London, Amsterdam, and Paris, as the chapter will follow Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred, aka “Paper Boi” (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield); and Van (Zazie Beetz), as they travel throughout Europe. Season 4, which began production over the summer, will find the crew returning to the ATL.”

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said in a press release. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

FX CEO John Landgraf revealed at TCA that the final two seasons have already been filmed.

The final season will debut in the fall.

“The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from Atlanta,” Landgraf told reporters at TCA.

Glover told reporters, “to be honest, I kind of wanted it to end after season two.”

During its run, “Atlanta” earned two Emmys for Glover for lead actor in a comedy as well as the directing honor, which marked the first for a Black director of a comedy series.

Glover said he’s open to revisiting “Atlanta” in the future, “if there’s a reason to do it, but it always depends. I like keeping options open.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

