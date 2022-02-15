Wendy Williams Reacts to Reports About Her Ailing Mental Health

*Wendy Williams has shut down reports about her ailing health being so severe that her bank had to intervene in the handling of her accounts.

We reported earlier that Wells Fargo has frozen accounts belonging to Williams because the bank suspects she is being financially exploited amid reports about her ailing health.

Williams is an “incapacitated person” who needs guardianship, her bank claimed Thursday, Page Six reported.

Williams recently filed a restraining order against Wells Fargo in an attempt to regain access to her accounts. According to court documents, she accuses the bank of denying her access “to her financial assets for weeks without providing her or her counsel with adequate explanation or evidence to support its decision.”

“On behalf of Wendy Hunter, professionally known as Wendy Williams, as counsel to her and her affairs, Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” said Williams’ attorney LaShawn Thomas in a statement shared with Variety. “During this hiatus from the show, Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns.”

Wendy’s former financial advisor Lori Schiller reportedly advised the bank that Wendy “was of unsound mind.” Her legal team denies the accusations.

“Wells Fargo’s alleged suspicions were never raised until Wendy made it known that she no longer wanted to bank at Wells Fargo due to the bank’s mishandling of her complaints against her advisor,” the statement continues. “Wendy wants you to know she is fine; she is of sound mind and disappointed about falsely circulated statements from an industry she has devoted her life to. Wendy is grateful for the love and the outpouring of support she has received from her fans and she can’t want to get back.”

Williams has not hosted her daytime talk show since July 2021 due to ongoing health issues related to her Graves’ disease and thyroid condition. The “Wendy Williams Show” has tapped a slew of celebrity guest hosts for its current season.

As reported by SandraRose, Wendy denies in court papers that she is incapacitated: “I have submitted multiple written requests to Wells Fargo and I have visited various Wells Fargo branches in the South Florida area in an effort to resolve this matter outside of the courtroom,” she wrote in court docs.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo said in a statement to Page Six, “We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are fully participating in a court process to reach a resolution that is in her best interest. The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do.”