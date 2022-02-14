Teaser for Amazon Prime’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Series Drops [WATCH]

*Amazon Prime has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”
The fantasy television series will premiere in the fall and the teaser aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday. In case you missed it — peep the YouTube clip below.
As reported by PEOPLE, the minute-long clip introduces the new characters Robert Aramayo as Beldor, Markella Kavenagh as Tyra, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Joseph Mawle as Oren – none of which are part of the original “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy.
“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” said showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay of the series name in a statement, per the report. “Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”
Amazon reportedly spent $250 million on the rights for the adaptation, and $462 million on the first season.
The series is set hundreds of years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings” (“The Hobbit”). According to The Verge, Tolkien referred to it as “The Second Age” of Middle Earth.
Per the report, “The Rings of Power” will feature the following ensemble cast: Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and the human warrior Isildur (Maxim Baldry). The show also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will premiere Sept. 2 on Prime Video. Watch the trailer below.