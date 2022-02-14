Teaser for Amazon Prime’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Series Drops [WATCH]

*Amazon Prime has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The fantasy television series will premiere in the fall and the teaser aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday. In case you missed it — peep the YouTube clip below.

As reported by PEOPLE, the minute-long clip introduces the new characters Robert Aramayo as Beldor, Markella Kavenagh as Tyra, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Joseph Mawle as Oren – none of which are part of the original “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy.

pic.twitter.com/jQNOMV1Cri — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 3, 2022