Andre Cymone Gives HUGE Props to Iconic Singer Jody Watley | WATCH

*Singer, producer, songwriter and virtuoso guitarist Andre Cymone gives huge props to iconic singer Jody Watley (in the video interview above)!

Cymone talked about Watley’s impact and influence on female artists such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, Selena, and future generations during a sit-down interview backstage at her recent sold-out 35th-anniversary blockbuster self-titled album and birthday celebration at Sycuan Casino and Resort in San Diego.

Cymone says, “Her music and incomparable style is pure and stands the test of time still today, 35 years later.”

When asked if he knew her debut album would reach its platinum status and beyond, Cymone responded, “Yes, I did. I knew we had something really special.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Chuck D, Kurtis Blow, Help Hip-Hop Artists Form a Union | VIDEO

His personal favorite from the Jody Watley song collection, which he produced is Still A Thrill.

“I think this song will go down in history as one of the funk classic songs of all time. Jody came up with the lyrics and a vibe for the song and the rest is history,” says Cymone.

To the surprise of the audience, Watley introduced Cymone who joined her for the first time onstage in celebration of her 35th Anniversary Solo Debut Concert. In the show, Watley said, “It’s an historical night.”

Cymone was an early collaborator with Watley on her solo debut album, co-writing hits like Looking For A New Love, Still A Thrill, Some Kind of Lover and subsequent hits Real Love, Friends, I Want You on their work together over 4 albums.

The former couple was also married, divorcing in 1994 and have one son together, Arie. Andre Cymone has since remarried. Their son Arie was in attendance along with daughter Lauren along with Andre’s wife Katherine to join in the festive occasion.

As a solo artist, the ageless pop and R&B singer has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles, Gold and platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards.

Watley is a trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style, one of the architects of 21st century pop.

The cultural music iconic singer in Pop/Soul/R&B continues to amass chart-toppers!

You can follow the iconic singer on her social media @jodywatley

source: bnmotionPR