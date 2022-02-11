Friday, February 11, 2022
HomeNews
News

‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: ‘This Happens When You Don’t Plan’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*We have an exclusive clip of TONIGHT’s all-new episode of WE tv’s “Love During Lockup,” which finds Indie and her mother driving all the way from Maryland to Harry’s halfway house, but she finds out that they don’t allow visitations. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

“Love During Lockup” is the latest installment of the “Love After Lockup/Life After Lockup” franchise. This season follows even more riveting firsts through the early stages of love, with plenty of romance, suspicion, and investigation, all long before a scheduled prison release.

OTHER NEWS: Wait. What?! Jim Jones Says His MOM Taught Him How to Tongue Kiss!! | WATCH

Indie and her mother recieve some bad news

Per press release, every non-con has a unique strategy or finding love behind bars—whether they only seek drug offenders who are believed to be nonviolent, or a prison bae pushing a wrongful conviction. Other lonely civilians are simply on the hunt for their very own ‘hot felon,’ with the model mugshot to prove it. ‘Love During Lockup’ will document the fascinating drama that unfolds when ordinary people first decide to pursue relationships with prison inmates, and an early dating period filled with a very specific set of unique challenges.  

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Tai faces off with Hottie’s other woman. Indie has a breakdown on Harry’s release day. Gabby meets Chris’s suspicious mother. Santiba finds out the truth about Talsey. Haley confronts Dalton’s mom about the money she sent him.

Further info on each storyline below:

Haley & Dalton (Highland Village, TX)

Things have moved fast for Haley and Dalton, whose paths crossed prior to Dalton’s prison sentence, but Haley is expecting the big proposal and a ring once Dalton gets out… whenever that might be. In the meantime, Haley has dipped into her car accident settlement money to pay for Dalton’s legal fees– a lot for the single mom who works six days a week cleaning homes. Even worse, Dalton has shown a jealous streak and doesn’t like that Haley and her ex-Jarrett peacefully co-parent their 6-year-old son Hendrix. But is Dalton making a big deal of Haley’s ex to deflect from his own ex-girlfriend issues?

Indie & Harry (Beltsville, MD)

Indie was scrolling through TikTok one day and stumbled upon a video of an extremely attractive inmate, who she later dreamt about and ultimately pursued. However, Indie’s mom is a bounty hunter who has started an investigation on Harry and will use the full power of her profession to prove Harry is nothing more than a criminal. When Indie takes the advice of a trusted psychic, whom she consults everything with, and packs up her daughters’ life to move to Ohio, she might be left alone in a new city regretting everything as she awaits Harry’s supposed release.

Santiba & Talsey (Portland, ME)

Santiba is a recent divorcee who lost a hundred pounds and gained the man of her dreams- inmate Talsey. She met Talsey through Writeaprisoner.com, and they hit it off. He’s spent almost a decade behind bars, and upon his release Santiba plans to move from Maine to Georgia to be together, even though they’ve never met in person.

Gabrielle & Christopher (Orange, NJ)

Gabrielle and Chris met through Gabrielle’s cousin’s incarcerated boyfriend, and after quickly falling for one another, Chris decided to shower Gabrielle with the finer things– including a house, a BMW, and a $5000 engagement ring. Christopher’s family is worried she may be using him for his money. Chris’ family has plans to confront Gabrielle and her intentions. Meanwhile, Gabrielle’s family also have doubts of their own, especially her mother, who calls Gabby a ‘maneater’ because of many failed engagements. Will this be any different?

Max (Washington, DC)

Max is getting his masters in biochemistry at Georgetown University. You’d think with looks and the brains, Max could find a woman in the free world – but he’s been burned one too many times before. Max discovered WriteAPrisoner.com on a study break and loved that he could scan through for only the best-looking women. He’s always dated models and influencers. How will his friends react to his new method of meeting women? Max also has a very popular account where he sells steamy content for a premium price, often alongside his roommate Alessa. Max is worried Alessa wants a relationship with him, and he thinks it might be time to cut her off before she gets the wrong idea.

“Love During Lockup” airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.

Previous articleRussell Wilson Reportedly Open to Washington Commanders Trade
Next articleBLIND ITEM: The Betrayal
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO