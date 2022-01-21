Kool & The Gang in Las Vegas and Atlantic City in February | VIDEO

*In support of their latest album Perfect Union and their recent single “Pursuit of Happiness,” the legendary Kool & The Gang are heading to Las Vegas and Atlantic City in February.

The Grammy award-winning band will be performing at the Westgate Resort and Casino’s International Theater in Las Vegas on Friday, February 4, 2022, and Saturday, February 5, 2022. Later that month they’ll hit the stage of Ovation Hall, located within the Ocean Casino and Resort in Atlantic City on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Known for classic hits such as “Ladies Night,” “Jungle Boogie”, “Summer Madness” and the #1 pop smash “Celebration,” Kool & The Gang made their debut over 50 years ago and have since become recording industry legends. Throughout their musical journey, Kool & The Gang have earned two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, the Soul Train Legend Award, were inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In 2006, the band received a Music Business Association Chairman’s Award for artistic achievement and their talent has also been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For information regarding Kool & the Gang in Las Vegas, go to www.westgateevents.com/events/kool-and-the-gang-las-vegas/

For information regarding Kool & the Gang in Atlantic City, go to www.theoceanac.com/event/kool-the-gang/

source: Janine Fondon – unityfirst.com / Double XXposure – dxxnyc.com