‘Atlanta’ Cast Promote Products in Europe for Season 3 Teaser [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*A new teaser trailer has dropped for “Atlanta” Season 3, which shows the cast advertising strange products in Europe. Check it out via the YouTube clip above.

The award-winning comedy-drama starring Donald Glover will return March 24, 2022, kicking off with a two-episode premiere on FX, and streaming on Hulu the following day.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said in a press release. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

READ MORE: ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 to Premiere in March 2022

The second season finale aired on May 10, 2018. Glover previously hit up Twitter to share a teaser for Season 3. The post included a link to a website called Gilga, which visitors had to enter before viewing the teaser for the beloved comedy-drama. Deadline writes: “The video consisted of various b-roll footage, an eerie zoom on Paper Boi played by Brian Tyree Henry before the “Atlanta” logo was shown on screen with the number “2022” flashing shortly thereafter.”

Production on “Atlanta” was shut down in March due to the pandemic. Seasons 3 and 4 resumed filming in Paris and Amsterdam in January 2021.

Complex writes, “season 3 was primarily shot in London, Amsterdam, and Paris, as the chapter will follow Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred, aka “Paper Boi” (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield); and Van (Zazie Beetz), as they travel throughout Europe. Season 4, which began production over the summer, will find the crew returning to the ATL.”

A premiere date for season 4 has not been announced.