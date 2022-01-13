Thursday, January 13, 2022
‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Why Did Tai Become a Mortician?’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*The newest and third installment of WE tv’s ‘Love After Lockup/Life After Lockup’ franchise, “Love During Lockup,” has kicked off and follows even more riveting firsts through the early stages of love, with plenty of romance, suspicion, and investigation, all long before a scheduled prison release.

Per press release, every non-con has a unique strategy or finding love behind bars—whether they only seek drug offenders who are believed to be nonviolent, or a prison bae pushing a wrongful conviction. Other lonely civilians are simply on the hunt for their very own ‘hot felon,’ with the model mugshot to prove it. ‘Love During Lockup’ will document the fascinating drama that unfolds when ordinary people first decide to pursue relationships with prison inmates, and an early dating period filled with a very specific set of unique challenges.  

We have an exclusive sneak peek clip from the series premiere episode, in which Tai explains her decision to become a mortician.  Watch the moment below. 

“Love During Lockup” airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.

OTHER NEWS: Wait. What?! Jim Jones Says His MOM Taught Him How to Tongue Kiss!! | WATCH

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

