‘BMF’ Star Lil Meech Shuts Down Woman’s Accusations That He’s ‘Musty’ [VIDEO]

*50 Cent made time to troll rapper/actor Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. after a woman claimed in a now-viral clip that the “Black Mafia Family” star smells “musty.”

“I just want to say, you know, Lil Meech was very musty on Friday night,” said the woman. “He had went to six places, and he smelled like a pound of onions. I just wanna know what possessed him to put on that long sleeve shirt, and to be so musty like that. … He was musty, the hoes been talking he been musty for the whole past week.”

After 50-Cent caught wind of the video, he wasted no time in roasting the 21-year-old who stars as his father Big Meech in BFM, executive produced by 50 Cent.

“@llimeechbmf getting so fly the hating is starting,” said Fiddy. “She said you smelled like a bag of onion’s LMAO Nah dat’s Creed baby the gold bottle. LOL.”

Responding to the allegations, Lil Meech commented, “Lying straight Thru her teeth feigning for a picture,” he said of the woman who posted a photo of her posing next to the actor. His post also included several laughing emojis.

During the 2021 Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, Lil Meech revealed that Fiddy paid for his acting classes for a year prior to the start of BFM production.

“First, my dad, and my Uncle Terry, they love to see me doing this,” Lil Meech said of his first TV acting role during the Starz panel at TCA. “I want to say first that 50 put me in acting classes when I wasn’t even thinking about acting. And he believed in me. And I did acting classes for a year and a half until I learned how to act, to audition.nAnd so I earned my job. And I got on set and I was comfortable like he told me I would be, and I killed it. I appreciate him just for believing in me and it was amazing just being a part of it. And now acting is my dream. I’mgoing to do it for the rest of my life. I feel like this is why I was placed on Earth.”