The Pulse of Entertainment: Everything’s ‘Gold’ with Serena Laurel in New Single, Video and Film | WATCH

*“I really wanted to make a music video for ‘Gold’, but I didn’t want a lip-syncing video and thought of a short film,” said Serena Laurel about her new projects to promote her single “Gold.”

Serena is connected to the fashion world and so she incorporated her fashion world with her music world in her music video/short film “Gold.” Set in an elegant building projecting class as Serena delivers her song in beautiful fashions to match the set.

“The location was in Santa Monica at a furniture store that was out of business,” she informed me when I complimented her on the set. “I’m in Nashville right now; I just flew back from Los Angeles.”

“Gold” the music video/short film was directed by Allisyn Synder and was recently honored with the Best Fashion Film Award at Film Fest LA Live. Serena is a stunner and the epitome of an entertainer as a Pop singer, songwriter, musician, award-winning actress (Summertime Dropouts) and an influencer with her Fashion Blog.

“I wrote this song about a relationship I had,” Serena informed me. “It had interesting depths. I wanted to create a video…with an album that showed those whimsical feelings.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Ava DuVernay Talks ‘Naomi’ and ‘Normalizing Different Kinds of’ Heroes on ‘The Talk’ | WATCH

Reminiscent of when Michael Jackson introduced the short-film music video, Serena’s “Gold” had a major team that included Dylan Snyder (Disney’s “Kickin’ It”) as director of photography, Joey Luthman (Long Road Home) as assistant director of photography, and Celebrity stylist Julia Perry. Fashions worn by Laurel was provided by Maison Privee, For The Stars Fashion and Runway Dubai. Her jewels were designed by Charles and Ron. The “Gold” short film premiered at the L.A. Live Regal Cinema.

“The video was shot at the top of Covid 2020. It took five people, 6 hours in one day to complete,” she pointed out. “I’m featured in the 2022 film ‘Summertime Dropout.’ It will feature my songwriting. I play a guitarist in a (Punk Rock) band.”

If all this is not enough Serena Laurel will be graduating soon with a degree in Songwriting and a minor degree in Music.

“This is the best team I’ve worked with in a long time. They make short films of their own that I’m in,” Serena concluded. www.SerenaLaurel.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom Saturday April 16, 2022 presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 5, 2022. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $16,000 valued in prizes/product/services. You can log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information, or to RSVP, for Zoom Access. [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference