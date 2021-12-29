A Pissed Off Ice Cube Responds to Faizon Love Saying He was Only Paid $2500 for ‘Friday’ Role

*While speaking with Comedy Hype, actor Faizon Love revealed that he only made $2,500 as Big Worm in “Friday” and said he turned down reprising his role in the franchise’s sequels (“Next Friday” and “Friday After Next”).

“See, it wasn’t really about the money then,” said Love on why he was willing to accept the deal. “I got to say I’m working, pay my rent, I ain’t out in the street doing no bulls—t.” He continued, “It wasn’t iconic when we did it.” Faizon went on to say, “Next Friday,” was not the case. “They wanted to give me double-scale. The scale was $2,500, right. So that was $5,000,” he added while acknowledging the payout was simply not enough to reprise his role. Instead, he accepted a role in “The Replacements” for $100,000, the Atlantablackstar notes.

Ice Cube who wrote the film and starred in it caught wind of Fazion’s interview after a fan tweeted to him, “Yo it’s wild how @icecube act like he for the people and whole time been robbing his own people…..Pay them, people, @FAIZONLOVE @christuckerreal #RipAjjohnson.” Ice Cube immediately hit back saying, “I didn’t rob no fuckin body. The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie.”

