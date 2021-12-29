Wednesday, December 29, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

A Pissed Off Ice Cube Responds to Faizon Love Saying He was Only Paid $2500 for ‘Friday’ Role

By Fisher Jack
0

Faizon Love
Faizon Love

*While speaking with Comedy Hype, actor Faizon Love revealed that he only made $2,500 as Big Worm in “Friday” and said he turned down reprising his role in the franchise’s sequels (“Next Friday” and “Friday After Next”).

“See, it wasn’t really about the money then,” said Love on why he was willing to accept the deal. “I got to say I’m working, pay my rent, I ain’t out in the street doing no bulls—t.” He continued, “It wasn’t iconic when we did it.” Faizon went on to say, “Next Friday,” was not the case. “They wanted to give me double-scale. The scale was $2,500, right. So that was $5,000,” he added while acknowledging the payout was simply not enough to reprise his role. Instead, he accepted a role in “The Replacements” for $100,000, the Atlantablackstar notes.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Beyoncé’s Name Becomes Selling Point for Singer’s Childhood Home | PICs

Ice Cube
Ice Cube

Ice Cube who wrote the film and starred in it caught wind of Fazion’s interview after a fan tweeted to him, “Yo it’s wild how @icecube act like he for the people and whole time been robbing his own people…..Pay them, people, @FAIZONLOVE @christuckerreal #RipAjjohnson.” Ice Cube immediately hit back saying, “I didn’t rob no fuckin body. The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Pro Boxer Danny Kelly, Jr. Killed in Front of Children and Girlfriend – Help Find Killer | VIDEO

Previous articlePro Boxer Danny Kelly, Jr. Killed in Front of Children and Girlfriend – Help Find Killer | VIDEO
Next articleTiffany Haddish on Common Breakup: ‘I Miss Him’ | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO