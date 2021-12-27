Kanye West Makes Another Move on Kim – He Buys House Across the Street!

*Some people would consider what Kanye West is doing as taking stalking to a whole new level.

We’re talking about the fact that Ye recently dropped millions to buy a home right across the street from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. West, who shares four children with his ex, recently closed on the 3651 square-foot, 5-bedroom home in LA’s exclusive Hidden Hills.

West seems to be acknowledging he can’t save his marriage, so he’s reportedly moving a stone’s throw from his former family home … presumably, so he can effectively co-parent with Kim.

Kanye bought a $4.5 million home across the street from his estranged wife … so says the Daily Mail. He reportedly paid $421,000 over asking … proof the real estate bidding war in SoCal is alive and well.

Here’smore via TMZ:

As we reported, Kanye gave Kim his interest in the family home … a home Kanye designed over a period of years. TMZ broke the story, there are still some property issues that remain unsettled, so Kim has asked the judge to grant her the divorce now, and leave the other issues for later down the road.

Kanye’s been wheeling and dealing lately in the real estate market … he bought a $57.3 million Malibu beach home back in September, and recently listed his $3.7 million former bachelor pad.

As for his new digs, it also has the obligatory swimming pool and a stable for horses. It needs a lot of work, but Ye has more than proven he’s up to the task.

As we’ve been reporting, Kanye has made a full-court press to get Kim back … most recently at his concert with Drake at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, he improvised lyrics to “Runaway” … I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly.”