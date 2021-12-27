Monday, December 27, 2021
HomeEntertainmentHumor
Celebrity

‘Family Feud’ Contestant’s Answer Earns ‘High Level Shade’ From Steve Harvey

By Chris Richburg
0

Steve Harvey (Image credit: Fremantle/’Family Feud’ )

*Anyone who watches “Family Feud” knows how animated Steve Harvey can be when getting answers to questions from contestants.

No answer is off-limits to the game show host’s reactions as viewers noticed Harvey’s reaction to an answer he didn’t agree with during a recent “Family Feud” episode.

The question: “Past or present name the greatest female singer of all time.”

Harvey’s reaction was one of happiness, with Good Housekeeping noting his declared that in his 12 years on the show, it was the best question he’s ever read.

For the contestants, answers came easily, with Tegi from the Ruffin family guessing Aretha Franklin, which ended up ranking second on the board. Although Tegi’s answer was a great one, it was the opposing side that hit the mark with the number one answer. Jaime from Team Makings hit the correct answer for his family when he answered with Whitney Houston.

With Houston taking the top spot on the list, Harvey let his love for the late singer be known, as only he could.

“Let me tell you something, the greatest female singer of all time is that damn Whitney Houston,” Harvey said. “I’m through. I’m happy, though. I’m done. As long as they got that right, I don’t care what the answers are.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Good Lord! In the Middle of A Sermon Fight Breaks Out At Tennessee Church | WATCH

For the record, here are the top five answers to the greatest female singer question on “Family Feud”:

  1. Whitney Houston
  2. Aretha Franklin
  3. Barbra Streisand
  4. Celine Dion
  5. Dolly Parton

As the game was played, there were various answers given to the question, some of which shocked Harvey. But, there was one guess that drew a side-eye toward the camera from Harvey that “Family Feud” fans noticed.

The guess: Madonna

Needless to say, the fans reacted to the side-eye, in their own unique way.

“The joy that Steve got when he strongly agrees when Whitney was number 1 and the side-eye he gave when Madonna was mentioned, High-level shade!!!,” one “Family Feud” fan wrote after seeing Harvey’s side-eye on YouTube.

Previous articlePanthers’ Robby Anderson Defends Celebrating First Down Amid Blowout (Watch)
Chris Richburg

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO