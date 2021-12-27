‘Family Feud’ Contestant’s Answer Earns ‘High Level Shade’ From Steve Harvey

*Anyone who watches “Family Feud” knows how animated Steve Harvey can be when getting answers to questions from contestants.

No answer is off-limits to the game show host’s reactions as viewers noticed Harvey’s reaction to an answer he didn’t agree with during a recent “Family Feud” episode.

The question: “Past or present name the greatest female singer of all time.”

Harvey’s reaction was one of happiness, with Good Housekeeping noting his declared that in his 12 years on the show, it was the best question he’s ever read.

For the contestants, answers came easily, with Tegi from the Ruffin family guessing Aretha Franklin, which ended up ranking second on the board. Although Tegi’s answer was a great one, it was the opposing side that hit the mark with the number one answer. Jaime from Team Makings hit the correct answer for his family when he answered with Whitney Houston.

With Houston taking the top spot on the list, Harvey let his love for the late singer be known, as only he could.

“Let me tell you something, the greatest female singer of all time is that damn Whitney Houston,” Harvey said. “I’m through. I’m happy, though. I’m done. As long as they got that right, I don’t care what the answers are.”

For the record, here are the top five answers to the greatest female singer question on “Family Feud”:

As the game was played, there were various answers given to the question, some of which shocked Harvey. But, there was one guess that drew a side-eye toward the camera from Harvey that “Family Feud” fans noticed.

The guess: Madonna

Needless to say, the fans reacted to the side-eye, in their own unique way.

“The joy that Steve got when he strongly agrees when Whitney was number 1 and the side-eye he gave when Madonna was mentioned, High-level shade!!!,” one “Family Feud” fan wrote after seeing Harvey’s side-eye on YouTube.