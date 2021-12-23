‘Atlanta’ Season 3 to Premiere in March 2022

*FX has announced the premiere date for the third season of “Atlanta”.

The award-winning comedy-drama starring Donald Glover will return March 24, 2022, kicking off with a two-episode premiere on FX, and streaming on Hulu the following day.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said in a press release. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

The second season finale aired on May 10, 2018. Last month, Glover hit up Twitter to share a long-awaited teaser for Season 3. The post included a link to a website called Gilga, which visitors had to enter before viewing the teaser for the beloved comedy-drama. Deadline writes: “The video consisted of various b-roll footage, an eerie zoom on Paper Boi played by Brian Tyree Henry before the “Atlanta” logo was shown on screen with the number “2022” flashing shortly thereafter.”

READ MORE: Donald Glover Drops Eerie Teaser for ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 [WATCH]

In August, FX chairman John Landgraf shared an update regarding the production of the third and fourth seasons of the series.

“We haven’t locked down the scheduling for Season 3 yet as it just finished shooting — it’s shot primarily in Europe.” Landgraf said. “It’s in post-production and it’s a lengthy post-production process, and part of that is because they’re currently in production of Season 4 in Atlanta. All the scripts for that season have been written, and I absolutely adore the scripts for both seasons.”

He continued, “The reason I can’t lock down a date right now is that it’s being driven by Donald Glover and Hiro Murai’s schedule and availability and the length of post, both for Season 3 while in the process of producing Season 4. I did list is as one of the things coming back in the first half of 2022, that is our anticipation. I think we’ll be able to lock down an actual date for 3 and maybe for both cycles within the next couple of months.”

Production on “Atlanta” was shut down in March due to the pandemic. Seasons 3 and 4 resumed filming in Paris and Amsterdam in January 2021.

Complex writes, “season 3 was primarily shot in London, Amsterdam, and Paris, as the chapter will follow Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred, aka “Paper Boi” (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield); and Van (Zazie Beetz), as they travel throughout Europe. Season 4, which began production over the summer, will find the crew returning to the ATL.”

The trailer for “Atlanta” season 3 will reportedly air during the NBA’s Christmas broadcasts on ESPN and ABC.

A premiere date for season 4 has not been announced.