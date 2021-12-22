Oklahoma Boy Hailed a Hero After Saving Choking Classmate and Woman From Burning House

*A sixth-grade Oklahoma boy is being hailed a hero after he saved his fellow classmate from choking and later on the same day, helped a woman escape her burning home.

According to KTUL, Dec. 9 will forever be a memorable day for Davyon Johnson. When a witnessed a classmate choking, he sprang into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver. Later that same day, Johnson helped a disabled woman get out her house which was on fire.

Five days later, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office presented with a certificate denoting him an honorary deputy. Check out the Facebook post below.

“The Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education recognized sixth-grader Davyon Johnson during the board meeting Tuesday night,” Johnson’s school district posted on their Facebook page. “Davyon performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate on December 9 and that evening helped a woman from her house that was on fire.”

“He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT,” said the principal of Johnson’s school, Latricia Dawkins, per Enid News & Eagle. “So he got to put that desire into action and immediately saved that young man.”

