Wednesday, December 22, 2021
HomeNews
News

Oklahoma Boy Hailed a Hero After Saving Choking Classmate and Woman From Burning House

By Ny MaGee
0

Davyon Johnson hero kid
Davyon Johnson / Twitter

*A sixth-grade Oklahoma boy is being hailed a hero after he saved his fellow classmate from choking and later on the same day, helped a woman escape her burning home.

According to KTUL, Dec. 9 will forever be a memorable day for Davyon Johnson. When a witnessed a classmate choking, he sprang into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver. Later that same day, Johnson helped a disabled woman get out her house which was on fire. 

Five days later, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office presented with a certificate denoting him an honorary deputy. Check out the Facebook post below.

READ MORE: Joe Heard Ya! Biden to Extend Pause in Student Loan Payments

“The Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education recognized sixth-grader Davyon Johnson during the board meeting Tuesday night,” Johnson’s school district posted on their Facebook page. “Davyon performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate on December 9 and that evening helped a woman from her house that was on fire.”

“He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT,” said the principal of Johnson’s school, Latricia Dawkins, per Enid News & Eagle. “So he got to put that desire into action and immediately saved that young man.”

In a post on Facebook, the department wrote, “The Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education recognized sixth-grader Davyon Johnson during the board meeting Tuesday night. Davyon performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate on December 9 and that evening helped a woman from her house that was on fire. Muskogee Police Department and Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office presented Johnson with a certificate denoting him as an honor member of their force.”

Previous articleIsis King – Trans Actress Breaking New Ground in Prime Video Series ‘With Love’ | VIDEO
Next articleJody Watley Delivers Epic Performance in Concert with The Isley Brothers & Maze featuring Frankie Beverly
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO