Tuesday, December 21, 2021
HomeNews
News

Big Sean Responds to Being ‘Publicly Humiliated’ by Kanye West [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

Big Sean, Ye
Rappers Kanye West and Big Sean perform onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)

*Big Sean has responded to Kanye West dissing him during a recent episode of REVOLT’s “Drink Champs” podcast, where he said signing the Detroit rapper was the “worst thing I’ve ever done”.

We previously reported that West (who has officially changed his name to Ye) also made time to slam John Legend during his “Drink Champs” chat with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

“Nah, look, I know this man’s mama,” said Ye on “Drink Champs.” Kanye said before also bringing up John Legend. “I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apologies… n**gas is scared.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Slams John Legend, Regrets Signing Big Sean to GOOD Music [VIDEO]

When Big Sean appeared on the podcast, which aired over the weekend, he said he initially thought Ye’s remarks were “hilarious,” but eventually took it “personal.” 

I took it personal because I’m the only artist who’s put out five albums under G.O.O.D Music…I’m the only one who put out back-to-back , No.1s, platinum albums, double platinum albums,” he explained of his commitment to Ye’s G.O.O.D Music record label.

“Every time Kanye has called on me…every single time no matter what I was doing within one day’s notice I’m wherever he’s at bro,” he added. 

Sean claims Ye reached out to him via text after his “Drink Champs” podcast aired, asking for healing to begin, but the “Beware” rapper wasn’t having it.

“I took it too personally because you publicly humiliated me when I’ve been down for you,” Sean said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Big Sean talked about Ye’s record label owing him millions of dollars in royalties. Watch the full conversation below. 

Previous articleGoogle Under Investigation Over Treatment Of Black Female Workers
Next articleAngela Simmons Not Joining Cast of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO