Big Sean Responds to Being ‘Publicly Humiliated’ by Kanye West [WATCH]

*Big Sean has responded to Kanye West dissing him during a recent episode of REVOLT’s “Drink Champs” podcast, where he said signing the Detroit rapper was the “worst thing I’ve ever done”.

We previously reported that West (who has officially changed his name to Ye) also made time to slam John Legend during his “Drink Champs” chat with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

“Nah, look, I know this man’s mama,” said Ye on “Drink Champs.” Kanye said before also bringing up John Legend. “I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apologies… n**gas is scared.”

When Big Sean appeared on the podcast, which aired over the weekend, he said he initially thought Ye’s remarks were “hilarious,” but eventually took it “personal.”

“I took it personal because I’m the only artist who’s put out five albums under G.O.O.D Music…I’m the only one who put out back-to-back , No.1s, platinum albums, double platinum albums,” he explained of his commitment to Ye’s G.O.O.D Music record label.

“Every time Kanye has called on me…every single time no matter what I was doing within one day’s notice I’m wherever he’s at bro,” he added.

Sean claims Ye reached out to him via text after his “Drink Champs” podcast aired, asking for healing to begin, but the “Beware” rapper wasn’t having it.

“I took it too personally because you publicly humiliated me when I’ve been down for you,” Sean said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Big Sean talked about Ye’s record label owing him millions of dollars in royalties. Watch the full conversation below.