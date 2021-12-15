‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Exclusive Clip: She Doesn’t Love Your Sexuality [VIDEO]

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s season finale episode of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airing Thursday, Dec. 16.

In the clip below, we see Dr. Ish talk to Amber and Siir Brock separately about their thoughts heading into the ring ceremony. Watch the moment via the clip below.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode… it’s the last day of boot camp and it’s time for the ultimate decision: leave together or apart? At least one person in each couple is not keeping it 100 and the truth is finally revealed. Can love prevail or will today be the last straw?

READ MORE: Monie Love Unpacks Complicated Relationship with Tuff on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ [EUR Exclusive]

This season on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” resident counselor Dr. Ish along with Judge Lynn Toler are back with their no-nonsense, no BS tough love that they dole out to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and put them back into reality. Dr. Ish and Judge Toler force the couples to dig deep to confront lies, tears and denials. But when dark secrets are ultimately exposed, will the couples continue to make beautiful music together or decide it’s time to go solo?

Per press release, this season features Hip Hop legend N.O.R.E and NERI, two-time Grammy Award nominee MONIE LOVE and TUFF, Producer MALLY MALL and TREASURE, and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s favorite on again off again couple SIIR BROCK and AMBER LAURA — all head to Marriage Boot Camp to find out if their relationships are worth saving.

The season finale of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursday at 9pm on WE tv.