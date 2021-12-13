Professor at Fordham University Fired After Name Mix Up of Black Students

*A professor at Fordham University, who is white, was fired after mixing up the names of two Black students.

Christopher Trogan, 46, called the incident an “innocent mistake,” but his students said he made matters worst when he emailed a nine-page explanation to his Composition II classes that detailed his “entire life” working on “issues of justice, equality, and inclusion,” the campus newspaper reported, per New York Post.

“The offended student assumed my mistake was because I confused that student with another Black student,” Trogan wrote, according to a Nov. 29 article in the Fordham Observer. “I have done my best to validate and reassure the offended student that I made a simple, human, error. It has nothing to do with race.”

Christopher Trogan taught a composition class at Fordham until he was suspended by the New York City Catholic university two days after he accidentally called the student the wrong name.https://t.co/a9kVXgdlKA — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 1, 2021

Trogan said he was simply confused when the two students arrived at class late on Sept. 24.

“We were not actually that upset about him mixing up our names. It was more so the random things he would throw into the response,” one of the two students, freshman Chantal Sims, told the Observer.

Sims said Trogan’s email stressed “everything he has done for minorities.”

Per the report, in the email, Trogan urged students who were offended by the incident to complain to school officials.

“Depending on your response to the officials above, I may — or may not — be your professor in class next week. It’s all up to you,” he wrote.

He was fired on Oct. 29.

“Trogan was a nice teacher for the 5 classes that I had him for, but he never attempted to get to know me personally (in a 14 person class),” wrote one commenter under the school’s newspaper. “I don’t think he deserved to get fired, but his response to a small issue was what blew the entire thing up.”

One Twitter user commented, “Story about Christopher Trogan being fired for mixing up names of black students is a travesty. People want to judge his email based on his “overreaction” which is even more ridiculous. A product of woke bullshit environment is fear. This guys life destroyed. F*CK FORDHAM.”

Another wrote, “Professor Christopher Trogan‘s fired circumstance can be explained this way: You get pulled over by the authorities for a broken taillight, then through nervousness, you wind up confessing to a murder. Why he wrote this elongated & defensive letter is puzzling.”

A third user commented, “Professor Christopher Trogan was one of the best professors I have ever had the pleasure of learning under, & he gets fired from @FordhamNYC for this? What a crappy institution – for shame. Glad CUNY & NYU are keeping him on board.”

Fordham spokesman Bob Howe told The Post that the “media representations regarding this issue do not reflect the facts in Dr. Trogan’s case.” He refused to elaborate, per the report.