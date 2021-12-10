Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Timbaland, Jennifer Hudson among Urban One Honorees (Watch)

*The group of honorees have been revealed for Urban One Honors.

Collecting hardware on two-hour telecast premiering Monday, January 17, 2022 are Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis (Lifetime Achievement); Timbaland (Music Innovation), Gamble and Huff (Living Legends), Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Inspirational Impact) and Oscar, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson (Entertainment Icon).

The program will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo.

Previously announced presenters included Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans and Vashawn Mitchell, alongside performances by Inspirational Impact honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kelly Price and Tank.

Additionally, tv personality Eva Marcille will host a special “backstage pass” segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers and presenters.

Watch a teaser of the upcoming Urban One Honors special below: