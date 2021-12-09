Travis Scott Talks Astroworld Tragedy, Doesn’t Take Responsibility [WATCH]

*Travis Scott has given his first interview since the Astroworld Festival tragedy, telling Charlamagne Tha God that he’s been on an “emotional rollercoaster” in recent days.

The rapper appears quite detached in the interview and does not take responsibility for the fatalities at his hometown music festival in Houston last month.

“I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster, I mean,” he said. “It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something. And it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”

Scott has so far been named in more than 200 lawsuits related to the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. Meanwhile, a $2 billion lawsuit was filed against Scott, Drake, Apple Music, Live Nation, and NRG Stadium, where the event was held, on behalf of the 282 victims who were physically or mentally impacted by the tragedy.

When Charlamagne asks Scott to explain his “intention” for the interview, the hip-hop star explained… “I don’t personally have an intention, I just feel like something happened and I feel like it’s just, I needed a way to kinda like communicate, you know?” Scott said.

“One, families are grieving. There’s fans that experienced something, there’s fans that came to the show. I’ve always been that person to always see things through with the people that share experiences with me. … I’ve been trying to just really figure things out,” he added.

Scott claims he didn’t know about the mass casualties at his music festival until “minutes before” a press conference from police in Houston, per the report.

Billboard reports that the numerous lawsuits may be consolidated into one large case.

“Transfer of all of these lawsuits to a single pretrial judge for consolidated and coordinated pretrial proceedings will eliminate duplicative discovery, conserve resources of the judiciary, avoid conflicting legal rulings and scheduling, and otherwise promote the just and efficient conduct of all actions,” a filing on Friday, obtained by Billboard, stated.

Scott’s offer to cover funeral expenses for Astroworld victims has been rejected by several families.

See more from Travis and Charlamagne’s conversation via the YouTube video below.