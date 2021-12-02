Thursday, December 2, 2021
HomeNews
News

Vice TV Drops Trailer for Michael K. Williams’ Final Docuseries ‘Black Market’

By Ny MaGee
0

Michael K. Williams
Michael K. Williams (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

*Season 2 of Michael K. Williams‘ docuseries, “Black Market with Michael K. Williams,” is set to premiere on Jan. 10 — and Vice TV has dropped a trailer that you can check out below.

As reported by PEOPLE, the program explores the dangerous world of illicit trade.

“Our goal is just to simply, show the world a window as to why people do the things they do,” the late actor says in the minute-long trailer. “It’s like they say, ‘When the system fails you, you create your own system.'”

Wiliams announced the second season of “Black Market” earlier this year. “After a busy period of back-to-back projects, I’m incredibly excited to rejoin my Vice family in taking a deeper dive behind telling the narratives of these global communities,” he said in a statement in February.

READ MORE: Revealed: Michael K. Williams’ Official Cause of Death – Accidental Overdose

In a press release, Vice confirmed the new season will continue to “investigate the complex factors that drive people into the often dangerous underground economies and illicit trade networks.”

“The global docuseries will continue the work Williams began in season one, which revealed an intimate portrait of the conditions from which black markets arise and the cultural reasons behind why they persist, from carjacking in Newark, N.J. to the poaching of abalone off the coast of South Africa,” a description for season 2 read. “In all-new episodes, the series will showcase rare, first-person access to the communities most impacted by the worldwide shadow economy.”

Black Market is a testament to Michael K. Williams’ dedication to criminal justice reform and social justice,” Jesse Angelo — President, Global News and Entertainment, Vice Media Group — said in a statement.

“Michael was a longtime friend of our Vice family and shared our belief in having all voices be heard — especially those in marginalized communities,” Angelo continued. “Michael’s mission was to lift those voices up and we are honored to share this collection of new episodes.”

According to Variety, “Black Market‘s” second season was filmed before Williams’ death in September at age 54.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced that he died by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.” The manner of death was ruled an accidental overdose.

“Black Market with Michael K. Williams” premieres on Jan. 10 on Vice TV.

Previous articleGabrielle Union to Star in ABC’s Live ‘Facts of Life’ Remake
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO