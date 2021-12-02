Halle Berry Inks Multi-Picture Netflix Deal Amid ‘Bruised’ Success

*Halle Berry has signed a multi-title deal with Netflix following the success of her directorial debut “Bruised,” which is now streaming on the platform.

Per Netflix, “Bruised” is the top film in the United States this week, and was also the No. 2 English language film around the globe, Variety reports.

“My directorial debut, ‘Bruised,’ was a labor of love and I knew that Scott and Ted would treat it with great care,” Berry said of Netflix film head Scott Stuber and co-CEO Ted Sarandos. “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”

Check out the trailer Berry’s “Bruised” below.

READ MORE: Watch ‘Tipsy’ Halle Berry Do a Lil Dance to Celebrate Her Netflix Film ‘Bruised’ Reaching No. 1

Bruised IS HERE! 🥊 I’m beyond thrilled to officially share this amazing body of work with the world. The blood, sweat and tears … it was all worth this EXACT moment! The feeling is just so surreal. Watch NOW on @Netflix. More to come! 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/lGhZbnLWup — Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 24, 2021

Here’s the “Bruised” synopsis:

“Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her last fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep. BRUISED marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.”

when you find out the night before that your film is #1 in the U.S. and #2 globally on @netflix and you start dranking to celebrate … this is bound to happen. #tipsy pic.twitter.com/S9RRTjYQy6 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 30, 2021

“There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together,” added Stuber.

Berry will next be seen in two Netflix originals that are not related to her new deal. She will executive produce and star in “The Mothership” and appear in “Our Man From Jersey” opposite Mark Wahlberg.