Thursday, December 2, 2021
HomeNews
News

Halle Berry Inks Multi-Picture Netflix Deal Amid ‘Bruised’ Success

By Ny MaGee
0

Halle Berry in ‘Bruised’ – Netflix

*Halle Berry has signed a multi-title deal with Netflix following the success of her directorial debut “Bruised,” which is now streaming on the platform. 

Per Netflix, “Bruised” is the top film in the United States this week, and was also the No. 2 English language film around the globe, Variety reports. 

“My directorial debut, ‘Bruised,’ was a labor of love and I knew that Scott and Ted would treat it with great care,” Berry said of Netflix film head Scott Stuber and co-CEO Ted Sarandos. “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”

Check out the trailer Berry’s “Bruised” below.

READ MORE: Watch ‘Tipsy’ Halle Berry Do a Lil Dance to Celebrate Her Netflix Film ‘Bruised’ Reaching No. 1

Here’s the “Bruised” synopsis:

“Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her last fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep. BRUISED marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.”

“There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together,” added Stuber.

Berry will next be seen in two Netflix originals that are not related to her new deal. She will executive produce and star in “The Mothership” and appear in “Our Man From Jersey” opposite Mark Wahlberg.

Previous articleSuspect (Aariel Maynor) in Jacqueline Avant Murder Case Arrested – WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO