Don Lemon Said to be Inconsolable Over Chris Cuomo’s CNN Suspension

Don Lemon is reportedly devastated about Chris Cuomo being suspended from CNN.

Lemon and Cuomo have been coworkers at CNN and friends for quite some time. The men launched a podcast together, The Handoff, though its future is uncertain following the severe accusations against Cuomo. He has been accused of looking up information about the women accusing his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, of sexual misconduct.

A source close to CNN shared that Lemon dropped to his knees and was “inconsolable” after learning that Cuomo was not returning to his position as host of “Cuomo Prime Time.” The source also claimed that Lemon was “lost” before Cuomo arrived at the network, who helped to guide Lemon’s career.

Cuomo was initially going to remain in his position despite his brother facing a high-profile sexual assault case.

