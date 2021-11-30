Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Nicki Minaj Grills Candiace Dillard Bassett During ‘RHOP’ Reunion

By Ny MaGee
*Nicki Minaj guest-hosted the fourth and final part of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion on Sunday.

As reported by PEOPLE, the hip-hop star didn’t hold back when it came to grilling cast members Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton

Nicki also addressed the tension between Candiace’s husband, Chris, and her mom, Dorothy

“Candiace, your mother seems willing to destroy your husband for the world to see. So, this mama doesn’t get checked, so she’s gonna keep doing it. How did it feel to see your mom saying those things?” Nicki asked, referring to when Dorothy questioned Chris’ financial stability.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Takes Over Hosting ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion [TRAILER]

 

“I cried,” Candiace admitted to Nicki Minaj, later adding, “I had to call my husband and tell him, ‘Yo, this is coming.’ Honestly it has affected our marriage.” 

“When I saw it, I absolutely checked her,” she continued. “I asked her why would she say these things to someone who has always been good to her and been respectful.” 

“I want to know how you checked her for humiliating your husband,” Nicki pressed, to which Candiace said, “Well, I don’t want to disrespect my mother on national television.” 

As reported by AceShowbiz, Nicki also appeared to throw shade when she asked Candiace about her song “Drive Back,” which she asked Candiace to perform on the reunion show. 

“I can hear that you used autotune in the song ‘Drive Back, even though I liked that song,” she said. “So we need to hear some acapella child. Sing something acapella for us.” 

Candiace reluctantly sang a bit of her song and got a round of applause from her co-stars. 

“I like the song ‘Drive Back,’ I said it on Instagram,” Nicki stated. “But I got a question for all of y’all — and just keep it real — on a scale from one to 10, before that video came out, how successful did you think the song was going to be? 

“Negative two,” Mia replied. 

“From a place of hateration,” Candiace commented. 

“From a place of honesty, sorry. I never listened to it,” Mia said. 

When Candiace’s husband Chris Bassett came on the stage, he noted his disapproval of the way Nicki questioned his wife. 

Following the episode, Nicki took to her Twitter account to blast Chris. “Candy gurl husband rlly need to sit his a** down chi LMFAO #RHOP,” she wrote. Chris clapped back, “I don’t need to do nothing but support my wife.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

