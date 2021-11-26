Friday, November 26, 2021
HomeNews
News

Janet Jackson Refused to Partiticpate in Documentary About Super Bowl Controversy

By Ny MaGee
0

Jackson

*Janet Jackson reportedly wants nothing to do with the documentary about her 2004 Super Bowl halftime controversy with Justin Timberlake

As Deadline reports, the doc is the latest installment in the New York Times Presents series, entitled “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson,” that will stream on Hulu.

“She wants that documentary to go away. She didn’t ask for a ‘Free Janet’ documentary. She’s not interested,” Jackson’s former stylist Wayne Scot Lukas, who created the singer’s Super Bowl costume, tells Page Six.

Jackson declined to participate in the New York Times/FX project.

“She asked us not to do it. She wants to tell her own story,” he said.

Directed by Jodi Gomes, the documentary premiered Nov. 19 and features “previously unseen footage and interviews with people involved with the production of the infamous halftime show,” Complex writes.

READ MORE: Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s Infamous Super Bowl Controversy Getting Documentary Treatment

Lukas previously revealed that it was Timberlake who pushed for the “wardrobe malfunction” that made international headlines. 

Lukas told Page Six that Timberlake wanted to outdo Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera, who made jaws drop when they kissed during their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Page Six writes, “Lukas told us that the original concept was for Jackson to be in a pearl G-string” similar to the one worn by actress Kim Cattrall in an episode of “Sex and the City”.

“Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string,” Lukas told the outlet. But “the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.”

During their Super Bowl halftime show, Timberlake ripped open the top of Jackson’s outfit, briefly exposing her breast. He would later call the incident a “wardrobe malfunction.”

“I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do,” Lukas said.

Per the outlet, the documentary explores how former CBS CEO Les Moonves set out to ruin Jackson’s career after exposing her breast.

Lukas says he continues to get blamed for the performance.

“I really wish Janet or someone could come out now and say, ‘Leave my friend Wayne alone, he didn’t do anything wrong…’ as long as you keep me in the mix, fingers keep being pointed at me,” he said.

Previous articleMichigan State University’s Head Coach Mel Tucker Becomes Highest Paid Black Coach
Next articleWill Smith Borrowed $10,000 From Drug Dealer Amid Tax Debt
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO